Trudeau suspends carbon tax for home heating oil as Atlantic Canada loses faith in Liberal Party

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe pointed out that the tax exemption only applies to home heating oil which is primarily used in Atlantic provinces, leaving many of Canadians without an exemption despite also suffering from high prices.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suspended his carbon tax on home heating for the next three years amid low polling across Canada.

On October 26, Trudeau announced a three-year exemption from his infamous carbon tax on home heating oil, a product primarily used to heat homes in the Atlantic provinces.

“We have to fight climate change in a way that supports all Canadians,” Trudeau said.

Under the new regulations, home heating oil is exempted from the carbon tax, while rural residents will receive a 10 percent increase in the carbon tax rebate payments. The increase is set to climb to 20 percent beginning next year.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre argued that Trudeau’s decision to reduce the tax is a result of his recent decline of popularity.

“After plummeting in the polls, a flailing, desperate Trudeau is now flipping and flopping on the carbon tax as I am holding a gigantic axe the tax rally in a Liberal-held Atlantic riding,” Poilievre wrote on X.“He is admitting he’s not worth the cost.”

After plummeting in the polls, a flailing, desperate Trudeau is now flipping and flopping on the carbon tax as I am holding a gigantic axe the tax rally in a Liberal-held Atlantic riding. He is admitting he’s not worth the cost. — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) October 26, 2023

Trudeau’s decision comes as Atlantic Liberals are beginning to vote alongside Conservatives to end the carbon tax. The Atlantic provinces have voted primarily Liberal since 2015, but recent polls reveal that many Canadians living there plan to vote Conservative.

Trudeau’s carbon tax, framed as a way to reduce carbon emissions, has cost Canadians hundreds more annually despite rebates.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer recently calculated the total carbon tax costs for fuel in 2023 minus the government rebates. The steepest increase is for Albertans, who will pay an average of $710 extra per household. Following Alberta is Ontario with a $478 increase.

Prince Edward Island households will pay an extra $465, Nova Scotia $431, Saskatchewan $410, Manitoba $386, and Newfoundland and Labrador $347.

The increased costs are only expected to rise as a recent report revealed that a carbon tax of more than $350 per tonne is needed to reach Trudeau’s net-zero goals by 2050.

Currently, Canadians living in provinces under the federal carbon pricing scheme pay $65 per tonne, but the Trudeau government has a goal of $170 per tonne by 2030.

While Trudeau has seemingly promised to make life more affordable for Canadians, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe pointed out that the tax exemption only applies to home heating oil which is primarily used in Atlantic provinces, while other forms of heating, including natural gas (the main source of heat in Western provinces) is not exempt.

“I cannot accept the federal government giving an affordability break to people in one part of Canada, but not here,” Moe said in a video posted on X on Oct. 30.

“The prime minister chose to make life more affordable for families in one part of the country, while leaving Saskatchewan families out in the cold,” he said.

As a result, Moe promised that if the exemption was not extended to other forms of heating, he will direct SaskEnergy to stop collecting carbon tax on natural gas, “effectively providing Saskatchewan residents with the very same exemption that the federal government has given heating oil in Atlantic Canada.”

Trudeau has provided a carbon tax exemption on home heating for families in one part of the country, but not here. It’s unfair, it’s unacceptable, and here’s what we’re going to do about it. pic.twitter.com/7tb9ZeTf0l — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) October 30, 2023

Likewise, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has called on the Trudeau government to “take all necessary steps required to end the federal consumer carbon tax.”

In response to the Federal government’s failure to apply equality under the law for the carbon tax to other areas of Canada, our UCP caucus has brought forward a motion in the Legislature to end the carbon tax and acknowledge its harm to Albertans. Albertans will remember that… pic.twitter.com/V8E4NlJ7EZ — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) October 30, 2023

Furthermore, Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings has been ridiculed for suggesting that if Western provinces want the same benefits as Atlantic provinces, they should vote Liberal.

Share











