Trudeau tells G20 that fighting ‘climate change’ is more important than rent, food for kids

Trudeau criticized families for putting fighting 'climate change' at a 'lower priority' when they are struggling to 'pay the rent' or 'buy groceries,' insisting that 'we can’t do that.'

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (LifeSiteNews) –– After flying thousands of miles on the taxpayers’ dime in a government jet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a G20 panel that fighting so-called “climate change” should be more important to families than putting food on the table or paying rent.

Trudeau made the comments while speaking at the Global Citizen conference at the G20 World Leaders’ Summit in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday. He defended his government’s carbon tax, framing the increase in costs to Canadians as a necessary “priority.”

Speaking to the panel, Trudeau commented that it is “really, really easy” to “put climate change as a slightly lower priority” when one has “to be able to pay the rent this month” or “buy groceries” for their “kids,” but insisted that “we can’t do that around climate change.”

INSANE: Trudeau says feeding your kids should NOT be your top priority. You have to watch this video. 😳 pic.twitter.com/4fCqK7k7Hz — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) November 18, 2024

Trudeau then blamed the Canadian populace for speaking out against his carbon tax, saying “unfortunately, we have an awful lot of public amplification of the kind of narrative that is directly opposed to that,” referring to those who prioritize shelter and food over his government’s “climate change” tax schemes.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, a survey found that nearly half of Canadians are just $200 away from financial ruin as the costs of housing, food and other necessities has gone up massively since Trudeau took power in 2015.

In addition to the still-increasing domestic carbon tax, last week LifeSiteNews reported on how Trudeau’s Minister of Environment Steven Guilbeault wants to create a new “global’ carbon tax applied to all goods shipped internationally that could further drive-up prices for families already struggling with inflated costs.

Not only is the carbon tax costing Canadian families hundreds of dollars annually, the Liberals have themselves admitted that the tax has only reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 1 percent.

Trudeau’s comments at the G20 are no surprise given his government’s continued push of a radical environmental agenda continued in the the United Nations’ “Sustainable Development Goals” and the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset,” the latter being a globalist group in which Trudeau and some of his cabinet are involved.

Share











