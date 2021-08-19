Trudeau threatens public servants with ‘consequences’ if they don’t get COVID-19 jabs  

'We're unequivocal that civil servants must be vaccinated,' the Prime Minister of Canada said.

MARKHAM, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s Prime Minister said there would be “consequences” for federally employed public servants who choose to not get COVID-19 jabs.

“We’re unequivocal that civil servants must be vaccinated,” Trudeau told reporters while speaking in Markham, Ontario on Tuesday.

“But the bottom line is if anyone doesn’t have a legitimate medical reason for not getting fully vaccinated, (or) chooses to not get vaccinated, there will be consequences.”

Trudeau made these remark while on the campaign trail, only a few days after calling a federal election. Canadians go to the polls on September 20 of this year.

When pressed by reporters to state what the “consequences” would be, Trudeau did not say. However, he claimed that the best way to keep everyone “safe” through the pandemic is to get “vaccinated.”

He then promised that “every time” he is at a microphone on the campaign trail he will “tell” people to get “vaccinated.”

Trudeau then shifted blame to the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) under Erin O’Toole for not making its candidates disclose their COVID-19 jab status, stating that this is “ridiculous.”

He then argued that the CPC is planning to “rollback” his government’s plan announced last Friday that will mandate COVID-19 jabs for all of those wanting to travel domestically by air, train, or boat.

On Monday news broke regarding a now-deleted letter from Canada’s Chief Human Resources Officer Christine Donoghue. Posted to the government’s website, it had stated that the federal government’s new COVID-19 vaccine policy would allow rapid or daily tests.

While in Markham, Trudeau told reporters that this letter was “erroneous” and did not “reflect” government policy, which is why the letter was “brought down.”

Canada’s Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said Friday that the government of Canada will require employees in the federally regulated “air, rail and marine transportation sectors” to be vaccinated.

Canadian Charter of Rights is meant to “protect citizens” from the “arbitrary” intrusion of the state

Interim President for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) Lisa Bildy told LifeSiteNews that the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms “guarantees the right to security of the person, subject only to reasonable limits.”

“It is meant to protect citizens from the unjustifiable and arbitrary intrusion of the state into their personal medical choices, and certainly from any sort of medical coercion,” she said.

Bildy noted that employees may also have “exemptions under the Human Rights Code” that are applicable “although they are likely limited to religion, creed or medical grounds.”

Regarding vaccine passports, Bildy said that mandating COVID-19 jabs for domestic travel will segregate the vaccinated from the unvaccinated.

“The full implications of widespread vaccine mandates are not yet known, but this much is certain: it will divide society. Those persons who cannot or choose not to be vaccinated for COVID-19, as is their right, will be segregated and denied a normal existence,” she said.

“They will be vilified in the media and by government, ostracized by society, and ultimately persecuted,” Bildy continued.

“Those who defend them will be censored, silenced, and punished.”

Health Canada has authorized four COVID-19 injections for adults, all with connections to cells derived from aborted babies. All four have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young healthy men.

Last Wednesday, Canada’s Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said that a vaccine passport will be “a key step forward in ensuring Canadians will have the documents they need once it is safe to travel again.”

People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier has publicly stated he will not get COVID-19 jabs.

Bernier is the only federal party leader who has come out strongly against mandatory COVID-19 jabs as well as vaccine passports.

Currently, both Manitoba and Quebec have forms of vaccine proof one can attain in digital form.

The government of Quebec recently said that it will go ahead with enforcing vaccine passports come the fall.

Recently, two provincial premiers have come out against COVID-19 vaccine passports, Alberta’s Jason Kenney and Ontario’s Doug Ford.

