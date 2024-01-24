Trudeau to challenge Emergencies Act ruling in appeals court where he appointed 10 of 15 judges

Trudeau is seeking to appeal yesterday’s landmark decision that he was ‘not justified’ in invoking the Emergency Act to shut down the 2022 Freedom Convoy which protested COVID regulations and vaccine mandates.

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — The Trudeau government will appeal the ruling which found their use of the Emergency Act (EA) was “not justified” in a court of mostly Liberal appointed judges.

On January 23, Liberal Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced the Trudeau government will take the recent ruling in favor of the 2022 Freedom Convoy to the Federal Court of Appeals, in which 10 of the 15 justices were appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“So we are aware of the court decision,” Freeland announced. “We have discussed it with the Prime Minister, with Cabinet colleagues, with senior federal government officials and experts. We respect very much Canada’s independent judiciary. However, we do not agree with this decision. And respectfully, we will be appealing it.”

It’s amazing how quickly the smile on her face has disappeared. The Feds now want to appeal the Federal Court ruling on The Emergencies Act. This vindictive Government will never admit they were wrong & they are blind to how this makes them look. pic.twitter.com/bXmNbabIYp — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) January 23, 2024

Yesterday, in a landmark decision, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley ruled that Trudeau was “not justified” in invoking the EA to shut down the 2022 Freedom Convoy which protested COVID regulations and vaccine mandates.

“I have concluded that the decision to issue the Proclamation does not bear the hallmarks of reasonableness – justification, transparency, and intelligibility – and was not justified in relation to the relevant factual and legal constraints that were required to be taken into consideration,” he wrote.

According to the ruling, the EA is meant to be reserved as a last resort if all other means fail. It cannot be invoked unless all other measures have been exhausted.

Furthermore, the ruling pointed out that there were other means to end the protest, such as provisions in the Criminal Code, which the province of Alberta had argued at the time.

The decision stated that, in addition to being an unnecessary measure, the EA had violated Canadians’ Charter rights, specifically infringing on freedom of thought, opinion, and expression.

The Trudeau government quickly responded that they would appeal the decision.

However, as pointed out by True North reporter Cosmin Dzsurdzsa, two thirds, or ten out of fifteen of the judges in the appeals court where the case is headed, owe their positions to Trudeau himself.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made 10 appointments to the Federal Court of Appeal, where the Emergencies Act decision is now headed. A whole two-thirds of the 15 Federal Court of Appeal judges owe their jobs to the Liberal government. I’m sure it’s nothing though. pic.twitter.com/qLqV2aZ4Rw — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) January 23, 2024

In addition to 10 of the court justices, Chief Justice Yves de Montigny likewise owes his position to Trudeau. While he was appointed to the court by former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, he was promoted to the role of Chief Justice by Trudeau in November 2023.

On February 14, 2022, the EA was enacted to shut down the Freedom Convoy protest which took place in Ottawa. The popular protest featured thousands of Canadians calling for an end to COVID mandates by camping outside Parliament in Ottawa.

Measures taken under the EA included freezing the bank accounts of Canadians who donated to the protest.

Trudeau had disparaged unvaccinated Canadians, saying those opposing his measures were of a “small, fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views” and do not “represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other.”

Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23 after the protesters had been cleared out. At the time, seven of Canada’s 10 provinces opposed Trudeau’s use of the EA.

Additionally, several organizations, including the Canadian Civil Liberties Foundation, the CCF, the Canadian Frontline Nurses, four private applicants, lawyers for the Alberta Government, legally challenged Trudeau’s invoking of the measure.

They have now won their case, a decision immediately celebrated by Canadians on social media.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre called for Trudeau to be ‘fired.’ He argued that the current Prime Minister “caused the crisis by dividing people. Then he violated Charter rights to illegally suppress citizens.”

BREAKING: Judge rules Trudeau broke the highest law in the land with the Emergencies Act. He caused the crisis by dividing people. Then he violated Charter rights to illegally suppress citizens. As PM, I will unite our country for freedom. Sign here to fire Trudeau and unite… pic.twitter.com/k7d9VxozCK — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 23, 2024

“As PM, I will unite our country for freedom,” he promised.

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

Share











