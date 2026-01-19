Trudeau to deliver keynote address at WEF annual meeting in Davos

The former Canadian prime minister will take part of the World Economic Forum's 'Global Soft Power Summit' this week.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Canadian Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will headline the “Global Soft Power Summit” as the keynote speaker at the globalist World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.

The “global” summit, which will take place on January 20, is hosted by Brand Finance. The most recent Global Soft Power Index ranks how countries are looked at in a global context, not militarily, but on a “reputation” and “attractiveness.”

Trudeau, who ruled Canada for a decade until he stepped down last year, is listed as a highlight of the event.

“This year, we are delighted to announce that we will be joined by Former Prime Minister of Canada, The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, as our keynote speaker,” the group stated.

The theme for 2026 is “Soft Power in a Hard Power World: Investing in Economic Resilience in an Era of Global Conflicts.”

“As conflicts – military and economic – challenge the established order, soft power has become a vital tool for building trust and long-term influence. This year’s Summit will explore how a comprehensive nation brand strategy encompassing all channels from business to culture, from sustainability to innovation, and from media to sports can help nations navigate an increasingly volatile world,” Brand Power declared.

The WEF – the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda, is an organization in which Trudeau and some of his former cabinet were involved.

The similarities between current Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trudeau extend to their globalist ties to issues such as abortion and the LGBT agenda.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, a recent exposé by investigative journalist Sam Cooper claims there is compelling evidence that Carney was strongly influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors, including those with ties to communist China and the WEF.

As reported by LifeSiteNews last week, Conservative MPs blasted Carney after he said during a trip to Communist China that he is “heartened by the leadership” of President Xi Jinping and that the two nations working together set them up for a “New World Order.

