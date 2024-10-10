Trudeau touts new Canadian gov’t website providing easy access to abortion

Christian pastors blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after he proclaimed, 'We’re pro-choice,' and 'We believe if a woman chooses to get an abortion, accessing one should be simple.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau boasted on social media about his government’s new online abortion portal, essentially admitting that the goal of the new website is to help women make ending the life of their unborn child a “simple” thing to do.

“We’re pro-choice,” Trudeau wrote Tuesday on his X account.

“We believe if a woman chooses to get an abortion, accessing one should be simple. So, we’ve launched a website with information about abortion: different types, how they’re funded, and where to get one near you.”

His comments were immediately blasted by well-known Canadian Christian pastors who were targeted for defying COVID mandates.

“Why are you so hellbent on stealing our God-given freedoms, but making the freedom to kill babies as easy as possible? Do you enjoy the thought of tiny humans being cut up and thrown away, you ghoul?” Christian Pastor Aaron Rock wrote in reply to Trudeau, who was persecuted for defying COVID health orders.

Artur Pawlowski, a well-known anti-COVID mandate pastor who was jailed many times for keeping his church open, was less cordial, and one could argue, a bit un-Christian in his reply to Trudeau.

“You are a sick and perverted bloody murderer! Hell awaits you!!!,” he wrote in reply.

As reported by LifeSiteNews on Monday, just days after bragging about his government’s pro-abortion record, Trudeau launched a new online “Abortion in Canada” portal that includes all “resources” needed for women seeking to kill their unborn children, said Canada’s top pro-life group.

The online abortion portal appears to have gone live on September 26 but was only discovered recently by both pro-abortion activists and those defending life. The portal was immediately slammed by Canada’s top pro-life group as making it easier for “Canadians to kill their preborn children.”

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) director of communications Pete Baklinski blasted the new abortion portal as “filled with pro-abortion rhetoric that could easily have been crafted by abortion activists.”

The abortion portal is listed under “Health-Healthy-Living-Sexual Reproductive Health” on the Canada.ca website and includes information on “Types of abortion,” “Available supports” and “What Canada is doing” to promote abortion as well as more “resources.”

For years, Trudeau has professed his support for abortion despite having been baptized Catholic. Since taking office in 2015, his Liberal government has put forward pro-abortion policies such as stripping pregnancy resource centers of their charitable status because they promote life instead of abortion.

His government has repeatedly gone after pro-life MPs, as recently reported by LifeSiteNews.

According to CLC, abortion has killed in Canada over four million preborn babies, which is roughly the equivalent to the population of Alberta, since its legalization in 1969.

