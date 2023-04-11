Trudeau wants to kill your free speech online. Act now to stop his internet censorship bill!

Since all the Senate’s amendments to Bill C-11 have been rejected, senators must refuse to pass it.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — The Trudeau Liberals must be worried. Why else would they be pushing so hard for internet censorship? Do they realize their radical agenda can’t hold up under scrutiny?

When exposed to the light of truth in a free and open forum, Liberal policies on abortion, euthanasia, same-sex marriage, transgenderism, and recreational drugs all fall flat. Their anti-life, anti-family, anti-God ideology is like a house built on sand: it’s sure to fall when tested and challenged. That is why, I believe, they have resorted to a classic tactic employed by every dictator and tyrant throughout history: “If you can’t beat them, ban them!”

This is what their Internet Censorship Bill (C-11) is all about: a ban on internet free speech. Trudeau’s gang is so anxious to muzzle criticism and discussion, they even banned debate on this bill in the House of Commons.

On March 30, the Trudeau Liberals shut down debate on the twelve amendments brought forward by the Senate to try to fix Bill C-11. The Senate had listened to months of testimony from witnesses deeply concerned about Bill C-11. Professors, journalists, filmmakers, creative artists, legal experts, business leaders, and even former CRTC officials all testified against the bill.

The Senate wisely sought to incorporate these concerns in their twelve amendments. And though we would prefer they had simply axed the bill, at least it was a step in the right direction.

However, soon after those twelve amendments landed in the House of Commons for debate, the Trudeau Liberals moved to close all discussion and send the original, unmodified bill back in the Senate’s face for rubberstamping. It was an arrogant and tone-deaf move.

In response, Conservative MP Rachel Thomas called out the government’s bully tactics in Parliament:

I find this rather interesting because, really, Bill C-11 is a censorship bill, so we have a government that has moved a censorship bill and now is moving censorship on that censorship bill. Let us talk about a government very committed to censorship; it not only wants to censor what Canadians can see, hear and post online through Bill C-11, but the government also wants to censor us as opposition members in our ability to speak to the bill.

Now that Bill C-11 is back in the Senate, we have one last chance to put a stop to it.

Since all the Senate’s amendments have been rejected and the Trudeau Liberals have made it clear they will tolerate no changes to the bill, senators have only two options: they can rubberstamp the bill, or they can refuse to pass it as it is.

It is very rare for the Senate to reject a bill passed by the House of Commons, but it is not unprecedented. It can happen.

As the chamber of “sober second thought,” with members representing Canada’s ten provinces and three territories, the Senate is obliged to act as a check-and-balance on excesses in the House of Commons. Saying “No” to internet censorship would be a rightful exercise of their constitutional authority.

After all, freedom of speech is a God-given right, recognized under Section 2 of our Charter of Rights and Freedoms: “Everyone has the following fundamental freedoms… (b) freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of the press and other media of communication.”

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights also recognizes this freedom, making it clear that no man should try to remove it:

Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.

Help us to urge our senators to defend the voice of Canadians and keep the Canadian internet free of political interference and censorship. Tell them to stop Bill C-11! If there was a time that freedom needed defending, it’s now!

Please send an Action Alert Email or make an Action Alert Phone Call to your province’s senators today. The Senate begins meeting again on April 17. We must make sure they hear from us before then. They need to know that Canadians expect them to stand up for our rights and refuse to rubberstamp this tyrannical bill.

You can contact your senators here: https://www.votervoice.net/CALIFE/Campaigns/96439/Respond

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

