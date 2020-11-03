Trudeau warns there ‘may not be’ Christmas in Canada because of COVID-19

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

ONTARIO, November 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that unless “we’re really, really careful” Canadians might “not be” able to celebrate Christmas with family and friends, despite having allegedly broken coronavirus restrictions himself to visit his family this Easter.

“We are in an unprecedented global pandemic. That really sucks, it’s tough going through the second wave, it’s frustrating having shut down all of our lives through the spring, and now be forced to make more difficult choices and knowing there’s going to be a tough winter ahead as well,” said Trudeau last week at a news conference.

“And it’s frustrating knowing that unless we’re really, really careful, there may not be the kinds of family gatherings we want to have at Christmas, but we will get through this; vaccines are on the horizon.”

Campaign Life Coalition’s President Jeff Gunnarson told LifeSiteNews that Trudeau’s remarks suggesting Christmas may be canceled are “Grinch”-like and a “creepy sort of Herodian evil” considering his support of abortion.

“Trudeau’s promotion of abortion — the killing of children in the womb — while suggesting Christmas may be canceled is a creepy sort of Herodian evil,” Gunnarson told LifeSiteNews, alluding to the killing of innocent children by Herod shortly after the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem.

“And I don’t expect that Trudeau is capable of a change of heart and will always be remembered as the Grinch who stole Christmas,” he added.

Trudeau’s message comes amid numerous new government-imposed restrictions in most provinces across the country in response to an apparent rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, the Manitoba government under Progressive Conservative party Premier Brian Pallister announced new near full lockdown measures in the city of Winnipeg and other actions for the rest of the province starting today.

Gatherings at churches in Winnipeg will be reduced to 15 percent capacity, or 100 people, whichever amount is lower, and 20 percent capacity in the rest of the province.

In October, the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, announced new lockdown measures that effectively shuttered “high contact locations” such as restaurants, gyms, and cinemas in Toronto, Ottawa, and the Peel region in Ontario.

Amid a backlash from businesses and some politicians both within and outside his party, on Saturday Ford appeared to backtrack somewhat, posting on Twitter that he is looking at ways shuttered business can “safely” reopen.

Trudeau’s alleged violation of health rules by crossing the provincial borders to leave his Ottawa, Ontario residence to go to Rideau Cottage in Quebec to visit his family for Easter, was heavily criticized as being hypocritical by some media outlets such as Rebel News.

Like Trudeau, a member of his cabinet was criticized for her alleged breaking of the COVID-19 rules she had been imposing on Canadians for the past few months.

Canada’s health minister Patty Hajdu was photographed in October without a mask at Toronto’s Pearson Airport in an apparent violation of airport health rules, which mandate a mask at all times. Hajdu claimed she was eating and drinking.

In contrast to Hajdu, mainstream Canadian media notably went after former Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer for not wearing a mask in July at the same airport.

Despite Trudeau's dire warning to be “careful,” Ontario doctor Kulvinder Gill and Independent Ontario MPP Randy Hillier have both blasted lockdown measures on social media, pointing out the harm that they cause in the form of collateral damage.

Hillier recently raised the alarm over the Trudeau Liberal government’s plan to expand COVID isolation and quarantine facilities from coast to coast.

Recently, British Columbia doctor Stephen Malthouse blasted his province’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, for the COVID-19 lockdown policy and the damage it causes.

“How is it possible that a doctor with your previous training and experience did not anticipate the collateral damage of your public health policies — the economic disruption, the psychological and physical health consequences, and the deaths from despair?” wrote Malthouse in a letter addressed to Henry.