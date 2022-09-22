Trudeau will lift Canada’s COVID jab travel mandate this month: senior gov’t source

Trudeau returned to Parliament Hill today after international backlash related to his Bohemian Rhapsody impression went viral, and it was leaked to the CBC that he had agreed to lift the border measures.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – After more than two years of border restrictions, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided to drop COVID-related border restrictions, according to a “senior government source” who spoke to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

BREAKING: Ottawa has decided to drop the vaccination requirement for people entering Canada, end random COVID-19 testing at airports and make the use of the ArriveCan app optional by the end of this month. https://t.co/9P34zF0hl2 — CBC News (@CBCNews) September 22, 2022

Earlier this week, LifeSiteNews reported that it was hinted in the mainstream press that the government was going to lift the border mandates, which include mandatory use of the ArriveCAN software, and presentation of private medical information.

Since then, multiple Canadian and international outlets confirmed that it was indeed the case that the border would be open by the end of the month. However, Trudeau – away on international travel – had yet to confirm the news.

Trudeau returned to Parliament Hill today after international backlash related to his Bohemian Rhapsody impression went viral, and it was leaked to the CBC that he had agreed to lift the border measures.

The CBC wrote that “the official spoke to CBC on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.”

Masks mandates still remain for air and train travel for domestic travel, but that will be debated on Thursday, according to the source.

Even before the confirmation of the PM’s approval, the Conservative Party released a statement blasting the Liberal measures that have been in place for so long.

The party wrote, “Ever since it was introduced, the ArriveCAN app has killed jobs, suffocated economies all over the country, and told visitors they weren’t welcome in Canada. Along with unscientific vaccine mandates and mandatory random testing, ArriveCAN created the longest delays ever seen at Canada’s airports.”

“Now, Justin Trudeau is walking back his disastrous and unscientific mandates, including the mandatory use of ArriveCAN. This decision is extremely overdue, and Canadians deserve an apology.”

