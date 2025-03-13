Trudeau will step down as Canadian PM on Friday, Mark Carney will be sworn in

Justin Trudeau’s nearly 10-year tenure as Canadian prime minister will officially end on Friday, when Mark Carney will be sworn in as the nation’s unelected new leader along with a new cabinet.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Canada will have a new but unelected prime minister who does not even have a seat as an MP after Mark Carney is sworn in as leader of the nation on Friday, which will also mark the end for Justin Trudeau.

Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon on Friday morning will swear in Carney as well as a new cabinet at Rideau Hall before noon Eastern Time, which will bring an end to Trudeau’s nearly 10-year tenure as PM.

Carney, who as reported by LifeSiteNews has admitted he is an “elitist” and a “globalist,” had earlier promised the transition to his new government would be “quick.”

Canadian media has hinted that Carney, soon after being sworn in as PM, is expected to call a federal election before Parliament will resume on March 24. Trudeau had prorogued Parliament in January after he said he would be stepping down as PM.

In addition to ties to the World Economic Forum, Carney has a history of promoting or endorsing anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts.

LifeSiteNews earlier this week published a report highlighting an exposé by investigative journalist Sam Cooper, who says there is compelling evidence that Carney is strongly influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors, including those with ties to communist China and the World Economic Forum.

Carney was elected as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada on Sunday night. He is a former governor of the Bank of England as well as the Bank of Canada.

Trudeau was first elected as prime minister in 2015, and his government acted quickly in passing a slew of anti-life laws, such as legalizing euthanasia in 2016 and legalizing cannabis in 2018.

Under his watch, the Liberal government went after pro-life charities and MPs and has consistently pushed a pro-abortion and anti-life agenda both at home and on the world stage.

