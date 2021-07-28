Trudeau withholds health care funds to New Brunswick, alleging sufficient abortion access isn’t provided

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

MONCTON, New Brunswick, July 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he will deny funding to New Brunswick because the province is limiting women’s access to abortion.

On Thursday, he alleged that New Brunswick failed to adhere to its obligations under the Canada Health Act by making it difficult for women to terminate the lives of their children, CTV News reported.

“Making sure that every woman across this country has access to reliable reproductive services is extremely important to us, and that's why we've continued to impress strongly upon the government of New Brunswick how it needs to keep up its obligations under the Canada Health Act,” Trudeau said.

While Trudeau originally claimed that Ottawa was withholding millions of dollars in health care transfers, a spokesperson from the Prime Minister's Office corrected the number after the news conference. The actual amount withheld is $140,216.

During a news conference on July 23, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs told reporters he found it “disappointing that (in) every election the Trudeau government wants to make (abortion) an issue.”

He further revealed that the Horizon Health Network did not believe that additional abortion services in the province were necessary.

Currently, New Brunswick law only allows government funding for abortions at three approved hospitals, two in Moncton and one in Bathurst. Abortions are also performed at Clinic 554 in Fredericton; however, this clinic is not government funded.

Trudeau has promised that his government will work to allow all women to have free access to facilities to have their children terminated, including Clinic 554.

Abortion activists are attempting to change the policy to expand abortion funding across the province. In June, a New Brunswick judge authorized the Canadian Civil Liberties Association to legally challenge the province's abortion law.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is an organization aimed at “fighting against rights violations, abuse of police powers, inequality, and discrimination.” Harsha Walia, executive director of the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association, recently called for the burning of Catholic churches before resigning after public outcry.

In response to this legal challenge, New Brunswick's government argued that this organization had no connection with the province. However, Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare ruled that this view is “without merit.” The organization is currently moving forward with the legal challenge.