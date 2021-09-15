Trudeau repeats slander that Canadians who refuse COVID-19 jabs are dangerous

In his diatribe, the Canadian Prime Minister criticised Conservative leader Erin O'Toole for standing up for the rights of Canadians who choose not to take COVID-19 inoculations.

OTTAWA, Ontario, (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared that he will have “no sympathy” for people who do not take COVID-19 vaccines, whom he described as “endangering others,” if they complain about discrimination.

Trudeau made the incendiary marks to columnist Althia Raj during a Toronto Star editorial meeting last week. In the recorded meeting, the Prime Minister defended his attitude towards unvaccinated Canadians and criticized the tolerance of his principal opponent in the upcoming federal elections, Erin O’Toole, leader of the Conservative Party.

When Raj suggested that his rhetoric was dividing the country, Trudeau referred to Canadians who have protested his government’s COVID-19 policies as “these mobs” and deflected attention to a more traditional scapegoat: Americans.

“You can’t see these mobs we’re facing without understanding that there’s a lot of polarization and anger and trying to pretend that there’s not, would be perhaps emulating some of the mistakes made in the United States over the past years [sic] and the kind of division that happens there,” he said.

The Prime Minister also included Conservative party leader O’Toole in his ire, depicting him as soft on people who are “anti-vax.”

“Trying to bring people together is not always compatible with science, with respect for human rights, with the best way to move things forward,” Trudeau said.

“When Erin O’Toole [says] ‘Oh yes, we need to unite people, we need to bring people together,’ he’s talking about defending the rights of people who are anti-vax,” he added.

Trudeau also described provincial and international vaccine mandates, or “being firm,” as an effective way of convincing the “vaccine hesitant” to take the novel medical products. He did not mention that many people have chosen not to take the novel medical products because of the thousands of deaths and millions of other vaccine injuries reported after their use to such official channels as Europe’s EnduraVigilance and the USA’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting Service (VAERs).

The Canadian Prime Minister also repeated the untruth that people who choose not to take the COVID-19 jabs are in some way more dangerous to others, especially children, than people who do.

“Those who don’t [take the jabs] are free to choose not to get vaccinated, but you’re not free to choose to endanger my kids and [put] us all [at risk of] future lockdowns and risk all of us having a slower recovery,” Trudeau said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, however, people who have been vaccinated can still contract and pass along the now-dominant Delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Meanwhile, children are at least risk of contracting a serious illness from the virus. According to the CDC, “the risk of complications for healthy children is higher for flu compared to COVID-19.”

When pushed by Raj on his contribution to the polarization in the country, Trudeau said that he was not going to apologize for “listening and standing up [for] science” and for “being extremely unequivocal that vaccines are the way through” the COVID crisis.

Justin Trudeau spoke to the Star’s editorial board this week and discussed anti-vaxxers and political polarization. “I’m not going to apologize that people are mad at me for listening and standing up to science.” Watch @althiaraj challenge Trudeau. https://t.co/2ZnMfbYetE pic.twitter.com/WV07EEUGfu — Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) September 11, 2021

The Prime Minister was clear that he believes that Canadians who are unable or unwilling to be vaccinated against Covid-19 should not have the same rights as other citizens.

“If you make a personal choice to not get vaccinated then I will have no sympathy for you when you come to me and say: ‘I can’t go out to the restaurant with my friends,’ or ‘I’m not being allowed to go to the gym,’ or ‘my employer is telling me I have to continue to work from home’,” Trudeau said, glossing over the fact that Canadians who choose not to take COVID-19 inoculations are actually facing the loss of their jobs and the ability to travel by air, rail, and sea.

“You don’t have the right to endanger others.”

After claiming that the unvaccinated are a danger to the vaccinated and, therefore, should not be granted the same rights, Trudeau admitted that everyone should “have a right to make choices about [their] own status and [their] own health decisions.” However, in the next breath he also said that “you can’t impose those decisions at [the risk of] everyone else.

Despite findings that natural immunity is a better protection from COVID-19 than the novel “vaccines,” Trudeau has consistently pushed for the imposition of vaccine passports and mandates onto Canadians. Earlier this month, he blamed unvaccinated Canadians for a “fourth wave” of COVID and referred to them as “those people.” He also suggested that vaccine passports and mandates are a type of “motivational” tool.

Share











