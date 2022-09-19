TrudeauMustGo trends on Twitter as thousands vent frustration over COVID mandates

'Since I stood up on social media against medical coercion and vax mandates I’m now considered a danger to the public and an extremist according to Trudeau.#TrudeauMustGo.'

(LifeSiteNews) – In what is now the viral “#TrudeauMustGo” hashtag, thousands of Canadians have taken to social media to demand that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resign for the way he called opponents of the COVID jab mandates “extremists.”

The #TrudeauMustGo hashtag on Twitter alone at last count had over 500,000 shares, with variations such as #TrudeauHasToGo, #TrudeauHasGotToGo, and #TrudeauResign having many shares as well. The Twitter trend began to pick up steam early last week.

The tweets vary in messaging, but they all contain at least one point of contention against Trudeau and his government, notably in how it treated, and continues to treat, those who have chosen to remain vaccine free.

“I’m a 40 year old mother of 3, wife to an amazing husband. I am a cancer survivor, diagnosed in May of 2020. I believe in bodily autonomy. For this I am labeled an extremist, a racist, misogynist, and should not be tolerated. #trudeauhasgottogo #trudeauresign #trudeaubrokecanada,” tweeted Nat Reid.

I’m a 40 year old mother of 3, wife to an amazing husband. I am a cancer survivor, diagnosed in May of 2020. I believe in bodily autonomy. For this I am labeled an extremist, a racist, misogynist, and should not be tolerated. #trudeauhasgottogo #trudeauresign #trudeaubrokecanada pic.twitter.com/xXnBGtyA9I — Nat Reid (@reidcorp20) September 19, 2022

Twitter user Laura Hansson wrote, “I am a 34 year old woman who chose to leave my job as a registered nurse in BC because I believe in the fundamental right of bodily autonomy and in the principles of informed consent for EVERYONE. Could not participate any longer. We are ONE. #endmandates #TrudeauMustGo #unity.”

Many of the tweets are from people who did get COVID shots, with them noting they only got them under coercion.

“I’m 43 years old, father and husband to an amazing wife. I was coerced to get a shot so I could provide for my family. Never again. @JustinTrudeauthinks I’m a racist and misogynist and shouldn’t be tolerated. #TrudeauMustGo @Martyupnorth_2,” wrote Twitter user Rob.

Trudeau said last year that Canadians who have chosen to not get the experimental COVID-19 jabs are “extremists,” “racists,” and “misogynists” who deny science.

He then put in place in late 2021 a mandate that banned the vaccine free from traveling within and out of the country by air, rail, or sea.

While the travel ban on the vaccine free was “suspended” June 20, court battles against Trudeau’s draconian mandates have forged ahead.

Canadians without the jabs still must quarantine for two weeks upon returning home. Also, all travelers entering Canada must still use the much-maligned ArriveCAN app.

Doctors vent frustration over Trudeau’s divisive words

Canadian doctors, many of whom have been fighting the COVID mandates, took the time to express their frustration over Trudeau’s divisive words by joining in on the #TrudeauMustGo.

“I question. According to Justin Trudeau, I am an extremist. #TrudeauMustGo,” wrote Dr. Julie Ponesse.

I question. According to Justin Trudeau, I am an extremist. #TrudeauMustGo pic.twitter.com/cDFQgX05sL — Dr. Julie Ponesse (@DrJuliePonesse) September 17, 2022

Dr.Caroline Turek tweeted, “I’m a wife, mother and MD. I’ve served patients for over 30 years in family practice and functional medicine.”

“Since I stood up on social media against medical coercion and vax mandates I’m now considered a danger to the public and an extremist according to Trudeau.#TrudeauMustGo.”

I’m a wife,mother and MD. I’ve served patients for over 30 years in family practice and functional medicine. Since I stood up on social media against medical coercion and vax mandates I’m now considered a danger to the public and an extremist according to Trudeau.#TrudeauMustGo — Caroline Turek MD (@doc_turek) September 16, 2022

Dr. Kulvinder Kaur, who for over two years has been speaking out against COVID mandates, said under Trudeau she is labeled as an “extremist.”

“I’m Cdn, a Sikh immigrant born in a rural farming village, raised in’s remote north, trained as a specialist physician-scientist in urban Canada, incl PHAC NML. But #TrudeauMustGo says I’m a “dangerous extremist” for advocating for informed consent w/out coercions/restrictions,” tweeted Kaur.

Many prominent Canadians, including some politicians, also took to Twitter to blast Trudeau over his divisive mandates.

Canadian gold medal-winning figure skater Jamie Sale, who opposes COVID mandates, spared no expense in blasting Trudeau.

“I am a World +Olympic Gold Medallist, represented Canada internationally for over 12 years as a figure skater, Im a mother of 2 and a freedom lover. @JustinTrudeau thinks I’m a problem and that I hold unacceptable views. #TrudeauMustGo,” tweeted Sale.

I am a World +Olympic Gold Medallist, represented Canada internationally for over 12 years as a figure skater, Im a mother of 2 and a freedom lover. @JustinTrudeau thinks I’m a problem and that I hold unacceptable views. #TrudeauMustGo — Jamie Sale (@JamieSale) September 16, 2022

Danielle Smith, who is running to become Alberta’s next Premier on a platform of freedom and no more lockdowns, said Trudeau might have to deal with her “sooner” than he thinks.

“I’m an educated & independent woman running to be Premier of Alberta, but because I believe no Canadian should be discriminated against for refusing a COVID vaccine, according to @JustinTrudeau, I’m a misogynist with unacceptable views that must be dealt with.(1/2) #TrudeauMustGo,” wrote Smith.

Smith then added, “Perhaps he’ll have to deal with me sooner than he thinks.(2/2) #TrudeauMustGo.”

Leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Maxime Bernier, who chose not to get the jabs, also took to Twitter to blast Trudeau.

“I’m 59, married to Catherine and with two daughters from a previous marriage. I worked 19 years in finance and insurance, and 16 in politics to maximize freedom and prosperity, including 6 as a minister. My government thinks I’m now a dangerous extremist. #TrudeauMustGo,” wrote Bernier.

I’m 59, married to Catherine and with two daughters from a previous marriage. I worked 19 years in finance and insurance, and 16 in politics to maximize freedom and prosperity, including 6 as a minister. My government thinks I’m now a dangerous extremist.#TrudeauMustGo — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) September 16, 2022

Bernier is currently challenging Canada’s injection travel mandate in court with the help of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF).

Mainstream media claims Russian bots behind #TrudeauMustGo trend

Despite the #TrudeauMustGot hashtag going viral, some legacy media outlets such as CTV News last week claimed it was the result of Russian “bots.”

The CTV report claimed that the National Observer had found “telltale signs of inauthentic activity in the tweets.”

Gerald Butts, who used to work as an adviser to Trudeau and remains a close friend, claimed as well that “bots” were behind the trend.

However, the man who appears to have started the #TrudeauMustGo trend, Albertan Marty Belanger, fired back at Butts over the weekend.

“This is for @gmbutts and @ItsDeanBlundell. I started the most recent #TrudeauMustGo trend. Hear why. Any journalists who want to talk, just DM me. This is THE real story, not Gerry’s Russian conspiracy crap. I’m not affiliated with anyone. Sorry if I sound mad, Trudeau does that,” tweeted Belanger.

This is for @gmbutts and @ItsDeanBlundell. I started the most recent #TrudeauMustGo trend. Hear why.

Any journalists who want to talk, just DM me. This is THE real story, not Gerry’s Russian conspiracy crap. I’m not affiliated with anyone. Sorry if I sound mad, Trudeau does that pic.twitter.com/WMhaP7lIFf — Martyupnorth’s fact-checking twin brother® 🚜 (@Martyupnorth_2) September 18, 2022

In Canada, the Trudeau government shows no signs of stopping when it comes to promoting the COVID shots.

The still experimental COVID injections were approved for use for those aged six months and up.

The approval of the jabs for babies in Canada comes even though over 400 doctors, scientists, and professionals just declared a medical crisis due to “diseases and death associated with the ‘COVID-19 vaccines’.”

Just recently, advisers to Health Canada recommended Canadians take a “booster” of the still experimental COVID injections, which are now known to do next to nothing to stop the spread of the virus, every three months.

However, a recent LifeSiteNews report highlights how data from Canada’s National Advisory Committee shows expectant Canadian mothers are far more likely to shun the experimental COVID injections, which have been linked to an increase in miscarriages.

