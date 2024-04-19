Trudeau’s 2024 budget includes $150 million to promote ‘2SLGBTQI+’ ideology at home and abroad

The Trudeau government plans to expand ‘equity groups’ to include people who identify as ‘2SLGBTQ+’ and to spend tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to promote its ‘Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan’ and ‘embed’ LGBT issues in the Canadian government.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — The Trudeau government’s 2024 budget features plans to spend tens of millions to promote LGBT ideology at home and abroad and to expand “equity groups” in the workforce to include people who identify as “2SLGBTQI+.”

According to Canada’s 2024 Budget, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau intends to spend $150 million over 10 years to expand the Employment Equity Act to further advance LGBT ideology.

“Following the recommendations of the Task Force, Budget 2024 announces the government’s intention to propose legislative amendments to modernize the Employment Equity Act, including by expanding designated equity groups,” the budget states.

Under Canada’s Employment Equity Act, women, Aboriginal peoples, persons with disabilities, and members of visible minorities are included as those deserving of “special measures” by employers. However, the Trudeau government is now seeking to broaden that to add those who identify as “Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, [and] intersex,” as well as “additional [so-called] sexually and gender diverse people.”

The taxpayer dollars will be used “to support Canada’s first Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, a whole of-government approach to prioritize and sustain 2SLGBTQI+ community action, to advance and strengthen 2SLGBTQI+ rights [sic] at home and abroad, and to embed 2SLGBTQI+ issues in the work of the Government of Canada.”

The commitment to promote the LGBT agenda in the government and workplaces comes after a December report recommending legislative changes to hiring practices from merit-based to favoring minority groups.

One recommendation suggested employers should “correct” underrepresentation of minority groups among their staff.

However, Trudeau’s spending of taxpayer dollars to push homosexual and transgender ideology should not come as a surprise to Canadians.

Last June, during the designated month of LGBT “pride,” the Trudeau government pledged $1.5 million in what it claims is “emergency funding” for “pride” month to fund increased security to organizations running parades, which often feature nudity and extremely graphic sexual activity.

Later the same month, records revealed that the Liberal government gave $12 million for “pride” events during COVID lockdown years.

