Trudeau’s agenda is ‘crisis and fear’ to increase power, Conservative MP Poilievre says

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) A Member of Parliament belonging to the Conservative Party of Canada said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s primary goal is to acquire power, not restore order in Ottawa.
On Monday Pierre Poilievre released a video entitled “The Real Emergency is Government Overreach” and urged viewers to reject continued use of the Emergencies Act. The House of Commons voted on Monday night to confirm and maintain its current use. Trudeau invoked it on February 14.
While Trudeau said he needs the powers, which include the ability to freezing the financial assets of Freedom Convoy truckers and their supporters, to end the anti-COVID jab mandate blockades, Poilievre said the truckers are no longer blocking the streets of downtown Ottawa.
“So, with things being so peaceful, peaceful enough for me to stand right in the middle of this street, what is the real agenda in giving government these extraordinary powers?” the Conservative MP for Carleton asked.
“The agenda, of course, is the same as that Justin Trudeau has had from the beginning of the pandemic, and that is to use crises and fear to take more power for himself,” he said.
“Powers he neither he nor any other politician has any business deploying on a peaceful citizenry.”
The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, is using police-state tactics to attempt to suppress the civil rights of the Truckers' Freedom Convoy protesters, those brave men and women who have called for an end to the mandates and a return to freedom.
This past Tuesday, Trudeau took the outrageous step of invoking the Emergencies Act (EA) in his ongoing battle against the truckers (and freedom, in general), and has officially moved to FREEZE the bank accounts of participating protesters.
And, in the latest dramatic development, police - some in riot gear, others on horseback - have started to move in, to attempt to disperse what has been a peaceful, democratic protest.
This kind of authoritarian police-state action cannot go uncondemned.
This kind of authoritarian police-state action cannot go uncondemned.
The EA, which replaced the War Measures Act in 1988, permits the federal government to take "special temporary measures to ensure safety and security during national emergencies," which the law defines as "an urgent and critical situation of a temporary nature" that either "seriously endangers the lives, health or safety of Canadians and is of such proportions or nature as to exceed the capacity or authority of a province to deal with it" or "seriously threatens the ability of the Government of Canada to preserve the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Canada."
But, of course, the truckers' nationwide protests have not in any sense risen to such a level that anyone's life or safety have been endangered!
Trudeau's politically-motivated use of the EA, therefore, seems nothing more than an effort to violate the rights of protesters, and, for all intents and purposes, impose "martial law" as a means to quash the civil liberties of people he sees as political opposition, but who are, in reality, just normal, freedom-loving Canadians who want their freedoms back.
Indeed, Trudeau is now using tyrannical, authoritarian-style tactics to silence dissenters, and mercilessly attack the Charter rights of Canadians who are using their freedom of expression to protest his unjust war against citizens' medical autonomy.
Poilievre, who is running for leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, said he will oppose the bill and, if elected Prime Minister, will “make sure such abuses of power never repeat themselves.”
He said Canada should go in the opposite direction and pursue freedom from COVID mandates and restrictions.
“What we really should do is remove other restrictions, get rid of vaccine mandates and allow our businesses and our workers to get back to their lives,” the MP said.
“Canadians feel like they’ve lost control of their lives. It’s time that we gave them back, and let’s work together to make Canada the freest country in the world.”
Poilievre urged people to sign his petition to withdraw the Emergencies Act.
Despite his vigorous fight for freedom, Poilievre is not conservative on social issues. While he opposes COVID restrictions, he aligns with LGBT causes and is pro-abortion.