Trudeau’s agenda is ‘crisis and fear’ to increase power, Conservative MP Poilievre says

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, is using police-state tactics to attempt to suppress the civil rights of the Truckers' Freedom Convoy protesters, those brave men and women who have called for an end to the mandates and a return to freedom.

This past Tuesday, Trudeau took the outrageous step of invoking the Emergencies Act (EA) in his ongoing battle against the truckers (and freedom, in general), and has officially moved to FREEZE the bank accounts of participating protesters.

And, in the latest dramatic development, police - some in riot gear, others on horseback - have started to move in, to attempt to disperse what has been a peaceful, democratic protest.

This kind of authoritarian police-state action cannot go uncondemned.

Please SIGN and SHARE this petition which asks world leaders to CONDEMN these strong-arm tactics and urge Trudeau and his government to use restraint and allow the peaceful protests to continue.*

The EA, which replaced the War Measures Act in 1988, permits the federal government to take "special temporary measures to ensure safety and security during national emergencies," which the law defines as "an urgent and critical situation of a temporary nature" that either "seriously endangers the lives, health or safety of Canadians and is of such proportions or nature as to exceed the capacity or authority of a province to deal with it" or "seriously threatens the ability of the Government of Canada to preserve the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Canada."

But, of course, the truckers' nationwide protests have not in any sense risen to such a level that anyone's life or safety have been endangered!

Trudeau's politically-motivated use of the EA, therefore, seems nothing more than an effort to violate the rights of protesters, and, for all intents and purposes, impose "martial law" as a means to quash the civil liberties of people he sees as political opposition, but who are, in reality, just normal, freedom-loving Canadians who want their freedoms back.

Indeed, Trudeau is now using tyrannical, authoritarian-style tactics to silence dissenters, and mercilessly attack the Charter rights of Canadians who are using their freedom of expression to protest his unjust war against citizens' medical autonomy.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

'Trudeau uses Emergencies Act to freeze private bank accounts in latest attack on Freedom Convoy': https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-uses-emergencies-act-to-freeze-private-bank-accounts-in-latest-attack-on-freedom-convoy/

'Separating fact from fiction: Here’s what Trudeau can and cannot do under the Emergencies Act': https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/separating-fact-from-fiction-heres-what-trudeau-can-and-cannot-do-under-the-emergencies-act/

'Everything you need to know about Trudeau’s decision to invoke the ‘Emergencies Act’': https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/everything-you-need-to-know-about-trudeaus-decision-to-invoke-the-emergencies-act/

*This petition will be sent to UN delegates and mission heads from the world's most populous countries.

**Photo Credit: Michel Elzo / Shutterstock.com