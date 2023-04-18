Trudeau’s cabinet confirms in letter to MPs his ‘commitment’ to appointing ‘internet censors’

The Canadian government is considering the creation of a new Digital Safety Commission to monitor internet content considered 'hurtful' and to establish rules for platforms backed up by strong enforcement mechanisms.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – A recent letter from the Cabinet of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent to MPs shows that his Liberal government is “committed” to assigning so-called internet “censors” through a Digital Safety Commission that would police the internet.

According to a Blacklock’s Reporter, Trudeau went as far as calling uncensored speech “destabilizing.”

In the letter to MPs from the House of Commons foreign affairs committee, the text reads that the Canadian government is “considering the creation of a new Digital Safety Commission.”

Incredibly, the agency would be set up to monitor internet content that the government deems “hurtful” through its legal department.

“The Government of Canada is committed to developing new rules for platforms that are backed up by strong enforcement mechanisms,” the text of the letter reads.

The letter continued, adding that the legislation introduction date has “not been determined,” but the “The Department of Canadian Heritage is working with other government departments to deliver on this important initiative.”

So far, there has been no deadline set as to when legislation bringing about internet “censors” will be coming.

In recent months, the Trudeau Liberals have been trying to ram through multiple internet censorship bills into law, notably Bill C-11 and Bill C-18.

However, Canada’s Criminal Code as well as all provincial libel laws already ban hate speech in all forms.

According to Trudeau’s cabinet’s letter, censorship is “a risk-based approach to platform regulation whereby online services would be compelled to identify, assess and mitigate risks on their platforms.”

“The risks to be identified, assessed and measured would be set out in legislation,” the letter reads.

Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre has blasted Trudeau’s Bill C-11, saying freedom of speech and to live life as one chooses is something “endowed by God” for all Canadians.

In December, LifeSiteNews reported how released notes showed Trudeau lamented the fact that social media content is hard to “counter,” leading to speculation that his government’s lapsed web regulation bill from last year may be resurrected.

That bill was known as Bill C-36, which critics warned would have censored bloggers and social media users and could have even opened the door to giving police the power to “do something” about online “hate.”

Bill C-36 included text to amend Canada’s Criminal Code and Human Rights Act to define “hatred” broadly as “the emotion that involves detestation or vilification and that is stronger than dislike or disdain (haine).”

The bill would theoretically have allowed a tribunal to judge anyone who has a complaint of online “hate” leveled against them, even if he has not committed a crime. If found guilty, the person would have been subjected to fines of up to $70,000 and could have even been placed under house arrest.

Due to Trudeau’s calling for an election in the fall of 2021, Bill C-36 was ultimately dropped from the order paper. Last August, however, Trudeau Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez hinted that a form of Bill C-36 could be coming back.

Talk of a ‘Digital Safety Commissioner’ is not new

In 2021, the Trudeau Liberals released plans to create a “Digital Safety Commissioner” who would have the power to shut down websites deemed a threat to “democracy” and to delete content deemed “harmful.”

Also, in September during an interview with legal counsel for Public Order Emergency Commission, Trudeau said that he was committed to internet censorship.

“The Prime Minister emphasized the need for governments to take online rhetoric seriously,” an Interview Summary by lawyers with the Freedom Convoy inquiry disclosed.

As it stands now, Trudeau’s internet censorship legislation, Bill C-11, inched even so closer to becoming law after MPs passed a motion in a 212-117 vote last month to adopt the bill without agreeing to the amendments previously made by the Senate.

The bill has faced immense criticism for its implications on freedom of speech, to the point that even Big Tech giants YouTube and Apple, which both have a history of enacting their own forms of censorship on users, had previously urged the Senate to stall the bill.

In effect, Bill C-11, if given Royal Assent, would mandate that Canada’s telecommunications regulator, the CRTC, be in charge of regulating online content on platforms such as YouTube and Netflix to ensure that such platforms are promoting content in accordance with a variety of CRTC guidelines.

LifeSiteNews recently reported on how after information became known alleging that staff from one of Trudeau’s ministries told Facebook and Twitter to remove links on their sites to a news report criticizing his government, the CPC has now called for an emergency debate over internet censorship.

