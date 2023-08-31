Trudeau’s Canada issues ‘travel advisory’ for ‘2SLGBTQI+ persons’ visiting the United States

The Trudeau government is warning travelers that laws in US states could ‘affect’ so-called ‘2SLGBTQI+’ people.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — The Canadian federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has issued a new travel advisory for so-called “2SLGBTQI+” people going to the United States, warning them some states – likely those that have anti-gender ideology laws banning “gender transitions” of minors — have laws that could “affect” them.

The new advisory came from Global Affairs Canada and is labelled under the “Laws and culture” for “2SLGBTQI+ travellers” section. It reads, “Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons.”

“Check relevant state and local laws,” it concludes.

On Tuesday, Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the U.S. LGBT travel advisory, saying to reporters that the government is trying to protect “the safety of every single Canadian.”

“As someone who has had the real privilege of serving as Canada’s foreign minister, I know our travel advisories are done very professionally,” she said.

“We have professionals in the government whose job is to look carefully around the world and monitor whether there are particular dangers to particular groups of Canadians.”

No specific information was given as to what states have laws affecting “2SLGBTQI+ travellers.” The advisory is likely a reference to Republican-led states, such as Florida, that have banned, or will be banning, transgender surgeries and drugs for children, as well as men competing in women’s sports.

Contrast this to Canada, which has allowed unabated biological men to compete in women’s sports. The most recent example is that of gender-confused biological male “Anne” Andres, who just set a women’s Canadian powerlifting record.

Andres winning the powerlifting competition caused American swimmer turned conservative activist and advocate for women’s sports Riley Gaines to blast Trudeau for having a “radical disdain for women.”

It should be noted that advisories regarding 2SLGBTQI+ travelers already exist, but these are for people traveling to nations such as Saudi Arabia, where sodomy is outlawed and carries with it the possibility of the death penalty.

The Trudeau government has given millions of taxpayer money to fund LGBT groups of various kinds and for some time now has been pushing a pro-LGBT agenda.

For example, in July, the Trudeau government announced an additional $1.5 million for “emergency funding” for “pride” month to organizations running parades for increased security at such events.

LifeSiteNews has published a map of U.S. states that have banned or restricted dangerous “gender transitions” of minors.

When it comes to U.S. politics, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly recently reportedly said that the federal government is working on a “game plan” should the U.S. elect a “far-right” president in 2024.

Canadians are pushing back against radical LGBT ideology in all forms, be it in sports or schools. The “Million Person March” against gender ideology, a Muslim-led protest against the LGBT agenda, is being planned for September 20 in Ottawa.

