Trudeau’s COVID lockdowns have been costly, harmful, and even deadly, Canadian legal center finds

32-page special report conclusion: 'harm caused by lockdown is much worse than COVID itself' and 'the cost of lockdowns in Canada is at least ten times higher than the benefit in terms of population health and well-being'.

32-page pdf format synopsis of lockdown harms in Canada available for citizens to personally give to MPs, MPPs, MLAs and all others responsible for imposing lockdowns without documentation indicating they have seriously considered lockdown harms – “an abject failure to comply with the Canadian Constitution”

CALGARY (JCCF) – The Justice Centre has released a comprehensive, 32-page new report, Are Lockdowns Worth Their Cost?, exposing many of the harms caused by government-imposed lockdowns in the past 21 months.

It is possible that “lockdown(s) will go down as one of the greatest peacetime policy failures in Canada’s history,” stated Douglas Allen, an economics professor at British Columbia’s Simon Fraser University.

In a paper published April 2021, Allen reviewed more than 80 COVID-19 cost/benefit studies published in the previous 12 months. He concluded that many relied upon false assumptions that tended to over-estimate the benefits of lockdown and underestimate its costs.

“As a result, most of the early cost/benefit studies arrived at conclusions that were refuted later by data, and which rendered their cost/benefit findings incorrect. Research done over the past six months has shown that lockdowns have had, at best, a marginal effect on the number of Covid deaths…”

This Justice Centre’s report covers a partial catalogue of the unintended consequences of Canada’s lockdown policies. All were costly. Some were deadly, with the full cost in lives yet to be determined.

Are Lockdowns worth their Cost? addresses more than 60 different lockdown harms and examples including the ballooning government debt; forced unemployment of millions of Canadians and the closure of thousands of Canadian small businesses; heightened rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide even among youth; record levels of substance abuse; increased domestic violence; increased child abuse and sexual exploitation; and the cancellation of thousands of surgeries, cancer screenings, and other necessary medical treatments. (Statistics Canada removed material on their website due to a cyber security vulnerability. Some links may temporarily be unavailable.)

As this paper demonstrates, government lockdown harms have affected every aspect of Canadian life, under the broad categories of:

Economic and financial harm to all Canadians

Physical harms to adults, especially the rising death toll from non-COVID causes, including those from delayed or cancelled surgeries, and delayed or cancelled diagnosis for cancer and other deadly diseases

Mental health harms to adults (especially increased drug abuse)

Physical, mental health and economic harms to children

Other societal harms, including loss of quality of life – the so-called ‘simple pleasures.’

“Governments have yet to provide evidence that societal lockdowns for the healthy population, experimental and never used in prior pandemics, have in fact reduced or stopped the spread of COVID, and there is growing evidence that lockdowns have actually caused more harm than good,” stated lawyer John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Urge the Quebec Knights of Columbus to REVERSE draconian vaccination requirements Show Petition Text 3040 have signed the petition. Let's get to 4000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The Knights of Columbus in Quebec have apparently begun to pressurize and bully unvaccinated council members and officers who decline to take the COVID jab. Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to the Quebec Knights of Columbus, urging the Catholic men's fraternal organization to reverse course and stop penalizing Knights who refuse these unethical, untested and unsafe vaccines. According to a letter obtained by LifeSiteNews, the leaders of the Quebec State Council of the Knights have seemingly implemented the following restrictions on unvaccinated members: 1) Effective immediately, unvaccinated knights shall be refused access to meeting and social venues; and, 2) Effective November 15th, any officer not "fully vaccinated" shall be relieved of his duties. If true (and, there is no reason to believe it is not accurate), this Quebec Knights' policy is not only deeply flawed, but also deeply disturbing. Indeed, the Catholic Church teaches that a Catholic may use his or her conscience to decide to licitly refuse vaccination. And, while the Church is allowing Catholics to take these unethical vaccines because of the lack of an ethically produced and tested vaccine, it must noted that the Church IS AGAINST FORCED VACCINATION and vaccine mandates. Therefore, it is difficult to fathom how a Catholic organization can penalize (and, in effect, try to coerce) Catholics to accept vaccines which have many morally and medically troubling aspects. To start with, all COVID vaccines available to Knights Quebecois were either developed or tested using aborted fetal cell lines! This very fact should militate against penalizing Knights who cannot accept these jabs, in good conscience, as morally repugnant per se. And, there are at least three other serious issues with the vaccines, namely: The vaccines are, themselves, unsafe. The WHO has already reported over 2.1M injuries related to COVID jabs, worldwide. The vaccines do not effectively stop transmission, and, in fact, probably facilitate transmission by allowing a vaccinated person to carry a large viral load which they can then spread to vaccinated and unvaccinated, alike. It is unwise to take and promote vaccines which have not undergone sufficient testing (animal, and otherwise), and which have no track record for possible long-term negative complications. Whereas most vaccines have taken between six and ten years to be fully tested and approved, these COVID jabs have only been given for less than a year -- and so, we do not know what the long-term effects will be. With these issues in mind, please SIGN and SHARE this petition which calls on the Quebec Knights of Columbus State Council to reverse the draconian restrictions being placed against unvaccinated Knights. The Quebec Knights of Columbus should be prepared to make reasonable accommodations for those members and officers who have decided to refuse these unethical, untested and unsafe vaccines. After signing, please take a few minutes to contact the Quebec Knights of Columbus to politely, but firmly, ask them to reverse this decision which could seriously impinge on their fellow Knights' ability to follow their consciences in relation to taking a COVID vaccine. Quebec Knights of Columbus Telephone Numbers: 450-768-0616 or 1866-893-3681 Quebec Knights of Columbus Email: [email protected] FOR MORE INFORMATION: **Photo Credit: Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“The most troubling aspect of government policy in the past 21 months has been the near-complete failure of governments to consider fully the cost of lockdowns. Further, Canada’s federal and provincial governments have claimed repeatedly that lockdowns have saved lives, but without putting forward hard data or other persuasive evidence to support this claim,” continued Carpay.

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms requires governments to produce compelling evidence to justify their violation of Charter freedoms to move, travel, assemble, associate and worship, and the citizen’s Charter right to bodily autonomy, which includes the right to refuse new Covid vaccines that have not been subjected to long-term safety testing.

“In the past 21 months, governments have produced almost no documentation to suggest that they have seriously considered lockdown harms, which is an abject failure to comply with our Constitution,” noted Carpay.

“Our court actions are holding governments accountable to the Charter, as we compel them to provide actual evidence that the harms of lockdowns have been outweighed by the benefits, something that governments have not yet done,” he continued.

“Lockdowns and vaccine passports risk becoming the permanent default government response to every virus and variant in the future,” Carpay concluded.

Reprinted with permission from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms

Share











