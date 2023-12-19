Trudeau’s Department of Health paid Twitter ‘influencers’ over $680k to promote federal programs

'I was paid by Health Canada to talk about my COVID experience and why I chose to take the vaccine,' one of the paid 'influencers' admitted.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s Department of Health has paid social media influencers over $680,000 to voice support for federal programs, reportedly including the experimental COVID shot, since 2021.

According to information published December 14 by Blacklock’s Reporter, the Department of Health admitted that they hired X (formerly known as Twitter) “influencers” beginning in 2021 to publicly support federal programs on their large platforms.

“Expenditures relate to work by an agency including planning, material development, influencer outreach and liaison, updates, content monitoring, evaluation and management of payments to influencers,” the cabinet wrote in an Inquiry of Ministry.

Under the Influencer Marketing Program, influencers were paid a total of $682,166 since 2021, the same year Canada released the experimental COVID vaccines. The influencers were expected to support the federal programs but not to tell the public that they had been paid to do so.

The government-funded X handles include: AlanisDesilets, ArcticMakeup, BreCarpeRuns, CaleonTwins, CassandraBouchard, CharlotteB123, ChelazonLeroux, ChKairyn, ChristineKissickHome, DanielleIsAnxious, DashingDad_YYC, DoTheDaniel, EveMartel, FleurMaison, IAmSukhManGill, Indigenous_Baddie, ItsChrisRobins, JahJahBanks, JemmyEchd and JoselyneEffa.

Others were: Life_With_Benjamin, MomRdy2Go, OhKairyn, PascaleDeblois, PlayingWithApparelMen, RafaelLeroy, Riddjyy, ShaneWhalley, ShoshanaRose, SidAfz, ThatWarriorPrincess, TheDadCode, TheDiyMommy, TheLoistGirlsGuide, TheTinaSingh, ThreeLittleSeedlings, TresDuchelle, TychonCarter, UrduMom, VahineLefebvre, VardaEtienne and YoutheCEO.

While many of the accounts have since been deleted, one of the influencers, going by the handle “Chelazon Leroux,” admitted that he had received payment for promoting the COVID shot but claimed it did not amount to propaganda.

“Long story short,” Leroux, who works as a “drag queen,” posted on X. “I was paid by Health Canada to talk about my COVID experience and why I chose to take the vaccine, not to force anyone else.”

“This is no different than people getting paid to promote any other government program, education, healthcare, economics,” he claimed. “And you’d do it to for a bag.”

Health Canada’s plan to hire influencers was disclosed in a March 24, 2021 notice, which failed to outline the cost of the project. According to the program, influencers were expected to “build the department’s credibility” and must not “tarnish Health Canada’s or the Government of Canada’s reputation.”

“Digital influencers are defined as people who have built a reputation for their knowledge and expertise on a specific topic,” the notice said. “They make regular posts about that topic on their preferred social media channels and generate large followings of enthusiastic, engaged people who pay close attention to their views.”

Despite Health Canada’s attempts to justify the program, it was roundly blasted as propaganda by many Canadians.

“Health Canada has hired social media influencers and minor celebrities to tout the great work it’s doing on Canada’s response to the pandemic,” then-Senator Linda Frum said.

“These government-paid influencers are not required to reveal they are government-paid influencers because that, of course, would be very embarrassing,” said Senator Frum, adding that the program is a tax-funded attempt to “spread disinformation about Health Canada’s response to the pandemic.”

Similarly, many Canadians who just learned about the program thanks to the recent report took to X to voice their concern.

“The Govt of Canada paid big money to influencers to advance the governments narrative,” former intelligence officer and RCMP officer Tom Quiggin wrote.

“When @JustinTrudeau talks about disinformation – he is correct. But he is the problem,” he added. “(BTW, this is just one dept. No idea on how widespread this practice is in other depts).”

The Trudeau government, with the help of the Department of Health, heavily promoted the COVID jabs, which were rushed to market. It is still promoting the shots, this time the recently approved booster.

In 2021, Trudeau said Canadians “vehemently opposed to vaccination” do “not believe in science,” are “often misogynists, often racists,” and questioned whether Canada should continue to “tolerate these people.”

A recent study done by researchers at the Canada-based Correlation Research in the Public Interest found that 17 countries have found a “definite causal link” between peaks in all-cause mortality and the fast rollouts of the COVID shots and boosters.

In November, LifeSiteNews reported about an internal memo from the nation’s health department that shows that officials have refused to release data concerning internal audits related to the COVID crisis that indicate “critical weaknesses and gaps” in its response to the so-called pandemic.

Later the same month, Statistics Canada found that deaths from both COVID-19 and “unspecified causes” surged following the release of the so-called “safe and effective” vaccines.

LifeSiteNews has published comprehensive research on the dangers of receiving the experimental vaccine, including heart damage and blood clots.

