Trudeau’s deputy PM to attend World Economic Forum’s Davos meeting

Pierre Poilievre confirms none of Canada's Conservative MPs will attend the globalist meeting.

(LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will attend the globalist World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting this month, but Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre has said a hard no to any of his MPs attending.

The WEF’s annual meeting will be held January 16-23 in Davos, Switzerland.

According to the group, the meeting will “convene leaders from government, business, and civil society to address the state of the world and discuss priorities for the year ahead.”

The theme for this year’s WEF annual meeting is “Cooperation in a Fragmented World,” which the organization claims is needed to tackle the “sheer number of ongoing crises” in the world right now that need “bold collective action.”

Freeland is plainly listed on the WEF’s website and has been a member of its board of trustees since 2019.

WEF chairman Klaus Schwab bragged in 2017 that his group had “infiltrated” governments around the world,” mentioning the “young generation” of leaders like “Prime Minister [Justin] Trudeau” and Germany’s Angela Merkel.

This is not the first time Freeland has attended the WEF’s Davos summit. It is not clear if she will be speaking at this year’s event.

As for Poilievre, while in the past his party has been accused of sending MPs to WEF meetings, this year none of the Conservative MPs will attend.

“Pierre Poilievre’s office has confirmed to me that no Conservative members of parliament will be at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos next week,” tweeted True North’s Andrew Lawton yesterday.

Both before and after becoming the leader of the CPC last year, Poilievre spoke out against the WEF agenda.

Last year he said that, should he become prime minister, he would “ban” his ministers and other top officials from attending WEF events.

Former Bank of Canada—and, later, former Bank of England—governor Mark Carney will attend the 2023 meeting along with other high-ranking world politicians, such as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and U.S. climate envoy John Kerry.

Critics say the World Economic Forum is behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda – of which Trudeau and some of his cabinet, including Freeland, are involved.

Some provincial leaders, such as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who leads the United Conservative Party (UCP), have blasted the WEF for being a club of “billionaires” trying to dictate the will of the people.

In October, she promised to cut an agreement the province’s healthcare agency made with the WEF, saying billionaires who “brag” about their control over politicians have no place in her province.

Pro-life UCP MLA Todd Loewen, who was made Minister of Forestry, Parks, and Tourism by Smith, has also called out the WEF, characterizing the group as a “collection of wealthy, international elitists who have terrible ideas for humanity.”

The Trudeau government’s current environmental goals – which are in lockstep with the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” – include phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades.

The reduction and eventual elimination of the use of so-called “fossil fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy has also been pushed by the WEF.

The WEF has published predictions that by 2030 the common man will “own nothing” and humans will become one with machines.

