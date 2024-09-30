Trudeau’s health minister boasts that Canada is making contraception ‘free’

Trudeau’s Health Minister Mark Holland bragged that Canada is pushing ‘free’ contraceptives and ignored serious health risks linked to contraception.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s health minister again took the time to push his pro-abortion and anti-life agenda when he claimed in a social media post that providing free “contraceptives” and at-home abortion pills to everyone is necessary for “freedom.”

Last Thursday, Mark Holland’s posted on X an infographic showing what looks like an abortifacient pill, contraceptive hormonal pills, and an IUD device.

“Access to contraceptives is essential for [so-called] reproductive freedom and overall health. But for too many, the cost is still a barrier. That’s why we’re making contraceptives free in Canada. #WorldContraceptionDay,” wrote Holland, ignoring the serious health risks linked to contraception.

READ: New study shows teens who use contraception face 130% higher depression rate

Not everyone was pleased with Holland’s post promoting “free” contraception and abortion pills to Canadians.

“It’s not about freedom. It’s never about freedom. They don’t want us reproducing. If we’re not reproducing, then we’re considered an ‘aging population’, and they can keep bringing in third worlders. Birth control is poison,” wrote X user Slovanna.

Canada’s Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen also took the time last Thursday on X to promote contraception and abortion, claiming that “Body autonomy and equality begin with access to contraception” and “Everyone deserves the right to choose,” euphemistically referring to the destruction of innocent unborn children.

His comments drew a swift rebuke from Campaign Life Coalition’s (CLC) director of communications.

“MP Hussen, what about the baby girl in the womb targeted for abortion? Where is her right to choose? Where is her right to bodily autonomy? ‘Everyone’ should exclude no one, including the fully human preborn child,” wrote CLC’s Pete Baklinski in reply.

Holland’s post comes at the same time he is pushing to have his so-called “pharmacare” legislation passed, which would provide free contraceptives as well as abortion pills to anyone who wants them.

Bill C-64, also known as “An Act respecting pharmacare,” was introduced by Holland earlier this year and recently passed the House of Commons. It is now before the Senate Social Affairs Committee for review.

The bill will allow for “universal access to contraceptives,” including the “morning-after pill,” a point that the Trudeau Liberals have pushed many times. The aim of the bill is for Trudeau’s cabinet to make a new “national universal pharmacare” program.

The bill has faced setbacks in the Senate. Recently, the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association raised new concerns over the bill, observing that many “aspects” of it have not “been articulated and will not be determined until after Bill C-64 receives Royal Assent which presents a challenge.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, CLC has said that Bill C-64 is nothing more than a plan to spread the “big lie” that women don’t have control over their fertility unless they are “popping” contraceptives.

Trudeau’s “pharmacare” bill also promotes drugs for at-home, or chemical, abortions, which are typically done through the ingestion of drugs like mifegymiso. In January, CLC reported on a 19-year-old Canadian girl who died after taking mifegymiso.

Most Canadians already have drug coverage either via their work or a provincial program.

The use of contraception, including the morning-after pill and abortion-inducing drugs, is gravely immoral, as the Catholic Church has always taught. The Church also proclaims that the right to life of every innocent person from conception to natural death is a truth knowable by reason and contained in the natural law.

