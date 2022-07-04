Trudeau’s Health Minister says Canadians ‘will never be fully vaccinated’

Duclos said that saying someone could be 'fully vaccinated' amounted to an imprecise term, and he preferred using the term 'up to date.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – According to Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Canadians may never be “fully vaccinated” as the term “makes no sense now.”

Duclos Spoke to reporters on Thursday along with Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam who chimed in via livestream.

Duclos said that saying someone could be “fully vaccinated” amounted to an imprecise term, and he preferred using the term “up to date.”

“So am I up up to date in my vaccination? Have I received a vaccination in the last nine months?” Duclos asked rhetorically.

He was asked why, if “being fully vaccinated” is not an accurate term in his view, the government of Canada has not changed the definition of “fully vaccinated to three doses instead of two.”

Rather than giving a straightforward answer, he replied: “We can look forward to continuing the fight in the fall.”

Duclos was asked if comments about changing the definition of “fully vaccinated” meant that vaccine segregation mandates would return in the fall, and he said, “We must continue to fight against COVID.”

He did not rule out returning mandates, however, and intimated that the term “fully vaccinated” would be replaced with “an up to date vaccination” in the future.

Conservative Canadian journalist Rupa Subramanya opined on twitter that Duclos’ statements might be signaling a return to vaccine travel mandates, unless the prospect is deemed “unpopular.”

For those who say vaccine mandates been lifted, think again. They’ve been suspended and this is the government telegraphing explicitly where they want to go. The only thing which may hold them back is if it’s unpopular. Low booster uptake shows people voting with their feet. https://t.co/4jj5iJ7Lon — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) July 4, 2022

Covid jabs have been shown ineffective in preventing COVID infection overall, any therapeutic benefit that could be shown wears off quickly, and their effectiveness has been overstated.

