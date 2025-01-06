Trudeau’s potential replacements would continue his same anti-life, anti-family agenda

Each of the possible contenders is set to plunge Canada into another term of anti-freedom laws.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — As news of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation circulates across news outlets and social media, many stalwart Liberals are suggesting replacements for their disgraced leader.

While Liberals assure Canadians that a new Liberal leader would not carry on the radical agendas pushed by Trudeau, each of the potential replacements has embraced the anti-life and globalist ideology and would likely plunge the country into another term of anti-family and anti-freedom laws.

Former Governor of England Mark Carney

Carney appears to be the most likely candidate for the new Liberal leader, with many mainstream outlets promoting him as a solution for Canadians looking for a third option other than Trudeau and Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre.

However, as LifeSiteNews previously reported, Carney would likely be an even worse prime minister than Trudeau.

While his impressive work experience certainly raises him in the estimation of Canadians, especially compared with Trudeau’s pre-political career that consisted of being a drama teacher, Carney is not dissimilar to Trudeau in terms of policies.

Carney openly supports and encourages abortion in Canada while also pushing the LGBT ideology on Canadians.

Additionally, Carney has openly revealed that he supports energy regulations, even going as far as to rebuke Trudeau for exempting home heating oil from the carbon tax.

Carney has been a longtime supporter of the globalist agenda, including promoting the United Nations’ energy regulations. In January 2023, he attended the World Economic Forum’s meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Carney routinely uses his social media to advocate for achieving net-zero energy goals.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly

Another potential candidate for the new Liberal leader is Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly. However, her time in office has revealed that one of her top priorities is censoring Canadians under the guise of stopping “propaganda.”

In 2022, Joly demanded that the Canadian government regulate Canadians’ activity on internet to stop the spread of Russian propaganda.

Similarly, in September 2023, Joly announced the release of a declaration signed by multiple countries that calls on each nation to combat online “disinformation” by using legislation if needed to enact “global norms” to fight “misinformation.”

Additionally, according to Campaign Life Coalition’s (CLC) voting records, Joly voted against a bill to protect children from sex-selective abortions. Later the same month, she voted to pass Bill C-6, which jails parents for up to five years for affirming their gender-confused child in their biological sex.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne

As Minister of Innovation, Champagne worked not only to shut down Canada’s natural resource industry but also to further regulate Canadians under the guise of safety.

Last January, Champagne announced that Canada would join the global “First Movers” climate coalition, a World Economic Forum-linked initiative started by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The coalition aimed to place harsh restrictions on emissions, with a goal of net-zero emissions by 2025.

The Liberal Party’s radical legislation will be designed to force workers in the oil and gas sector to transition to “green” jobs, an idea that has been slammed by the premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan, whose economies both heavily rely on natural resources.

Additionally, in September, Champagne announced a new government agency to regulate Canadians in case of “future pandemics” and “health emergencies.”

Furthermore, CLC gave Champagne a “red light” rating for his support of abortion, euthanasia, and the LGBT agenda.

Minister of Public Safety and newly appointed Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc

According to The Globe and Mail columnist Lawrence Martin, LeBlanc is considering running as Liberal leader should Trudeau resign.

In 2021, during the COVID ‘pandemic’, LeBlanc worked to create “digital” proof of “vaccination” for citizens to use for international travel. A few months later, the Trudeau government mandated the much-maligned ArriveCan app, which tracked all travelers in and out of Canada.

Additionally, LeBlanc has worked to restrict Canadians’ right to bear arms, recently adding 324 firearms to the 1,500 models that were banned for private use in 2020 under Bill C-21.

“These firearms can no longer be legally used, sold or imported in Canada,” LeBlanc announced revealing that the confiscated guns will be sent to Ukraine to use against Russia.

Finally, like all Liberal MPs, LeBlanc is staunchly pro-abortion. He also voted to expand both euthanasia and in favor of Bill C-6.

Transport Minister Anita Anand

From 2019 to 2021, Anand served as Canada’s Minister of Public Services and Procurement when she played a pivotal role in sending experimental COVID vaccines to Canadians.

Additionally, Anand refused to back down from mandating the COVID shots for all members of the Canadian military. Shortly after the mandate, the Canadian military experienced recruitment drops of 35%.

In addition to pushing the COVID vaccine on Canadians, documents revealed that Anand’s husband is a director of a COVID testing company that appears to have gained financially during the pandemic in the form of million-dollar government contracts.

At the time, Anand failed to acknowledge any potential conflict of interest despite millions in federal contracts being awarded to a company that had not previously done much business with the government.

Finally, similar to all Trudeau’s potential replacements, Anand is an enemy of life and the family, voting for euthanasia, abortion, and the promotion of the LGBT agenda.

While Trudeau may be taking the blame for the Liberal Party’s policies, he is only the face of a party dedicated to implementing the globalist agenda in Canada. Although it is true that Trudeau’s political mistakes, such as having an actual Nazis welcomed into Parliament, have caused his popularity to wane, the social and economic policies are not his own, but those of the entire Liberal Party.

Replacing Trudeau would likely not be to the party’s detriment, but, on the contrary, could give the Liberal Party a scapegoat to blame for their failures. By replacing Trudeau with another politician, the Liberals could stand a much higher chance at winning the next election as many Canadians may not realize that both candidates hold the same anti-family, anti-Canadian, WEF agenda values.

