Trudeau’s public health agency recommends another experimental COVID booster

The recommendation for increased doses of the experimental COVID shot comes as Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program has only paid out 138 of 2,233 claims made.

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — The Liberal-run Public Health Agency of Canada is recommending Canadians take another COVID shot despite the litany of reported side effects.

On May 3, 2024, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), headed by Liberal Minister of Health Mark Holland, released the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s (NACI)’s fall vaccine advisory which instructed Canadians to receive yet another COVID booster shot.

“COVID-19 vaccination is strongly recommended for previously vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals at increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection or severe COVID-19 disease,” the recommendation claims.

Interestingly, the advisory lists pregnant mothers as those who are of increased risk of contracting COVID and should receive a vaccine.

The suggestions comes as recent Ontario data revealed that reproductive diseases skyrocketed with the distribution of the experimental vaccine. Additionally, many experts have warned that receiving the experimental shot while pregnant poses a significant risk to both mother and child.

NACI also claimed that “individuals in or from First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities” and “members of racialized and other equity-deserving communities” should receive a booster shot as they are at increased risk of infection from COVID.

The NACI failed to explain how being ‘racialized’ or ‘equity-deserving’ made a person more likely to contract a virus.

The recommendation for increased doses of the experimental shot comes as Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) has only paid out 138 of the 2,233 claims made to the program.

Similarly, Statistics Canada report revealed that deaths from COVID-19 and “unspecified causes” rose after the release of the so-called “safe and effective” jabs.

LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of research on the dangers of receiving the experimental COVID mRNA jabs, which include heart damage and blood clots.

The mRNA shots have also been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

Nevertheless, Health Canada still promises, “[I]t’s safe to receive a COVID-19 vaccine following infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. Vaccination is very important, even if you’ve had COVID-19.”

However, many Canadians seem to have realized the dangers of the COVID shots as recent government data revealed that most Canadians are flat-out refusing a COVID booster injection.

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

Share











