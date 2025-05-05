Trump admin backs down, unfreezes funding for Maine schools in ‘transgender’ athlete dispute

The agreement announced on Friday is seen as a loss for the Trump administration in its quest to restore the rights of girls not to have to compete against gender-confused males.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Trump administration has agreed to end its freeze on funding for Maine’s child nutrition program after previously withholding the funds due to the state’s refusal to comply with Trump’s executive order banning males from competing in girl’s school sports.

In exchange, Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey announced that the state will drop its lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“It’s unfortunate that my office had to resort to federal court just to get USDA to comply with the law and its own regulations,” said Frey. “But we are pleased that the lawsuit has now been resolved and that Maine will continue to receive funds as directed by Congress to feed children and vulnerable adults.”

The settlement does not affect another lawsuit that the Trump administration launched against the Maine Department of Education over its policy allowing gender-confused males in female sports.

Since February, President Trump and Maine Governor Janet Mills have clashed over “transgender” males being allowed to compete in girls’ school sports in the Pine Tree State.

Trump warned Mills at a White House event, “you better comply because otherwise you’re not getting any federal funding.”

His Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights subsequently opened an investigation into Maine’s compliance with the administration’s take on Title IX, citing the case of a “transgender” pole vaulter who gained a competitive advantage by switching to the girls’ team. Trump also directed the USDA to freeze funding to the state.

The agreement announced on Friday is seen as a loss for the Trump administration in its quest to restore the rights of girls not to have to compete against gender-confused males in sporting events.

“The state of Maine went to court and fought this unlawful attempt to freeze critical funding for our school lunch program — and we won,” said Mills in a statement.

During his inauguration speech in the U.S. Capitol rotunda, Trump was unequivocal: “I will end the government policy to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.”

“As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States Government that there are only two genders; male and female,” he proclaimed.

