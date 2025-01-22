Trump admin bans LGBT ‘pride,’ Black Lives Matter flags from US embassies

After being confirmed 99-0, Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued an order that 'only the United States of America flag is authorized to be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestic and abroad,' ending the display of LGBT 'pride' or Black Lives Matter flags at American embassies.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – LGBT “pride” and Black Lives Matter (BLM) flags may no longer fly at federal State Department facilities such as U.S. embassies, the Trump administration established Monday in one of the many day-one executive actions of the new administration aimed at reversing the policies of the Biden presidency.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued the order shortly after being confirmed 99-0 for his new job. “Starting immediately, only the United States of America flag is authorized to be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestic and abroad, and featured in U.S. government content,” reads the order, with the sole exceptions of the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) emblem and the Wrongful Detainees Flag.

Personnel who violate the new rule will “face disciplinary action, including termination of employment or contract, or reassignment to their home agency.”

In recent years, American bureaucrats throughout federal and state government have used their official positions to promote LGBT “pride” and other leftist causes through flags, public declarations, and government social media accounts to the greatest extent allowed under the rules governing them. The first Trump administration instituted a rule change requiring diplomats to seek permission to fly any banner other than the American flag at U.S. embassies and denied requests for rainbow flags.

Upon replacing Trump, former President Joe Biden allowed pride flags to be flown again upon taking office as part of its uncompromising support to all aspects of the LGBT agenda, even at the U.S. embassy for the Vatican. In early 2024, Biden condemned Republicans for including a provision in a government funding package that banned “pride” flags at embassies, but grudgingly signed it in the name of compromise, and vowed to repeal the provision if the opportunity arose.

Trump’s day-one executive actions also included orders to eliminate Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) programs across the federal government and to reassert a biology-based working definition of “sex” and reverse Biden orders opening the military to gender-confused individuals and women’s prisons to male inmates.

LifeSiteNews is encouraging all of you to pray and fast for the conversion of Donald Trump. Learn more here.

