Trump admin condemns UK prosecution of pro-lifer for silent prayer, says it’s ‘monitoring’ the case

The prosecution of a British pro-life advocate for praying violates ‘fundamental freedoms’ and ‘the shared values that ought to underpin US-UK relations,’ a State Department official said.

(LifeSiteNews) — The U.K.’s prosecuting of a British pro-life activist for standing silently within an abortion center’s buffer zone is not only “concerning” as it violates “common sense” but is an “unwelcome departure” from shared transatlantic values, said a Trump administration official.

According to a Saturday report in The Telegraph, the spokesman for the U.S. State Department was addressing the case of Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, a Catholic pro-life activist who was charged last Wednesday for standing and silently praying on the street outside an abortion facility in Birmingham.

Her case marks the first time a person has been accused of violating the country’s new abortion “buffer zone” law, which went into effect in October 2024 under Section 9 of the Public Order Act 2023. The law prohibits “influencing” anyone’s decision to access, commit, or facilitate abortion “services” within 150 meters of an abortion center.

According to ADF International, the new law “does not mention silent prayer specifically” and Crown Prosecution Service guidance on the law “stipulates that silent prayer on its own is not enough to meet the threshold of criminality unless it is accompanied by ‘overt’ activity,” yet Vaughan-Spruce is being prosecuted for this silent internal activity nonetheless.

Such mere thought, according to the U.S. official, “should not constitute harm.”

“The decision to prosecute a woman engaged in silent prayer is not only concerning in terms of its impact on respect for the fundamental freedoms of expression and religion or belief, but is also an unwelcome departure from the shared values that ought to underpin US-UK relations,” the State Department spokesman told The Telegraph.

“We are monitoring Isabel’s case closely. It is common sense that standing silently and offering conversation should not constitute harm,” he or she said.

The US state department recognise this charge is an ‘unwelcome departure from the shared values that ought to underpin US-UK relations.’

This has not been the first time the U.S. government has criticized British authorities for such violations of freedom of speech and religion.

In May 2024, a report from the bipartisan U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom charged England with targeting individuals “for their peaceful religious expression,” citing these silent prayer activities of Vaughan-Spruce.

Additionally, a similar case caught the eye of the newly inaugurated vice president of the United States, J.D. Vance, in February were he bluntly challenged European leaders at the Munich Security Conference and singled out England for its “backslide away from conscience rights” over abortion buffer zones, which he said at the time “has placed the basic liberties of religious Britons … in the crosshairs.”

Additionally, as part of its National Security Strategy document released in November, the Trump White House warned of the “prospect of civilizational erasure” in Europe due to a combination of factors, including “censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition.”

Vaughan-Spruce, who is co-director of the March for Life UK and campaign director for 40 Days for Life Birmingham, has undergone police harassment for her silent, peaceful prayerful presence since November 2022, when she was arrested for standing silently on the sidewalk.

A video capturing the incident, revealed her responding to questions from an officer whereby she affirms “I might be praying in my head,” at which point he immediately moved to arrest her.

She was arrested again just weeks later for the “thoughtcrime” of silent prayer. At the time, a total of six police officers attended the scene, with one confirming to her that “you’ve said you’re engaging in prayer, which is the offense.”

In the first case, the courts said that the evidence against her could not be proved and, eventually, they sided with her, and the police had to apologize for their efforts in 2023. In 2024, Vaughan-Spruce sued West Midlands Police and won £13,000 ($16,850) in damages, with the court acknowledging wrongful arrest and other violations that its officers conducted.

Under the new national buffer zone law, Vaughan-Spruce has again found herself under investigation.

Last February, she was again approached by a police officer while standing near an abortion facility. A video shows a member of the West Midlands Police arguing with her stating, “with you being the leader of an organization, it’s causing people harassment and stress,” but he provided no evidence for this assertion.

And on December 16 it was confirmed that a “live investigation” of Vaughan-Spruce is yet again being pursued.

According to ADF International, the nation’s attorney general confirmed in Parliament that Crown Police issued proceedings against her under Section 9 of the Public Order Act 2023.

After waiting for 10 months to learn if she will be prosecuted again for such silent prayer, Vaughan-Spruce is now due to appear before Birmingham magistrates’ court on January 29 and, if found guilty, could face a serious fine.

“Despite being fully vindicated multiple times after being wrongfully arrested for my thoughts, it’s unbelievable that I have yet again been charged for standing in that public area, and holding pro-life beliefs,” Vaughan-Spruce said in a statement.

“Silent prayer – or holding pro-life beliefs – cannot possibly be a crime. Everyone has the right to freedom of thought.”

