Trump admin corrects name of ‘transgender’ Richard Levine on official HHS portrait

The Trump administration’s HHS changed Admiral 'Rachel' Levine’s official portrait nameplate from 'Rachel' back to his birth name 'Richard,' citing biological reality.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has reportedly changed gender-confused Admiral Richard “Rachel” Levine’s name under his official portrait to include his male name only.

During the federal shutdown, the first name of Joe Biden’s former assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Richard “Rachel” Levine was changed from his presumed female name “Rachel” to his birth name “Richard,” according to information shared December 5 by National Public Radio (NPR).

“During the federal shutdown, the current leadership of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health changed Admiral Levine’s photo to remove her current legal name and use a prior name,” Adrian Shanker, a former deputy assistant secretary for health policy in the Biden administration and Levine’s current spokesperson told NPR.

Shanker claimed that the move is an act is of “bigotry” against Levine.

In 2021, Levine was appointed as the assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services under former President Joe Biden. Levine was hailed as a trailblazer by LGBT activists for becoming the highest ranking and openly gender-confused federal official.

During his time in office, Levine went by the first name “Rachel” and used female pronouns. His gender-confusion was reflected in his portrait at the HHS office.

Now, the Trump administration has adjusted the title under Levine’s portrait to reflect his biological sex.

“Our priority is ensuring that the information presented internally and externally by HHS reflects gold standard science,” HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon declared. “We remain committed to reversing harmful policies enacted by Levine and ensuring that biological reality guides our approach to public health.”

As assistant health secretary, Levine worked to promote “transgender” interventions for minors. Before becoming a public figure, he was a pediatrician specializing in so-called “LGBTQ medicine.”

Levine’s promotion of dangerous medical interventions for gender-confused children has since been condemned by government officials, with one saying that Levine “manipulated and betrayed vulnerable families” by pushing underage “transitions.”

Under Donald Trump, the HHS has published a new report about gender dysphoria that contradicts prior dangerous recommendations – including advising parents of dysphoric children to chemically and surgically “change” their sex – made during the Biden administration by Levine and others

The report found that the harms from sex-rejecting procedures – including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgical operations – are significant, long-term, and too often ignored or inadequately tracked.

A growing number of hospitals and medical professionals have been scaling back treatments for children who are confused about their gender. The University of Michigan, Yale Medicine, Kaiser Permanente, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UChicago Medicine, and Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., are just a few of the medical systems across the U.S. that have either eliminated or have begun limiting puberty blockers and other drugs for minors.

At present there are approximately 2.8 million Americans 13 years of age or older who identify as “transgender.” Generation Z has the highest proportion among all generations of Americans, with roughly 7.6 percent identifying as “LGBTQ+.”

In January, Trump signed an executive order seeking to restrict “sex-change” surgeries for persons under 19 years old. “The blatant harm done to children by chemical and surgical mutilation cloaks itself in medical necessity,” the order read.

