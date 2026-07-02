Trump admin cuts $67 million to Planned Parenthood, other groups pushing explicit material to minors

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The Trump administration has disqualified more than 50 organizations, including several Planned Parenthood affiliates, from federal Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program (TPPP) dollars for using sexually explicit material that promotes, rather than prevents, youth promiscuity.

The Daily Signal reports that the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health’s Office of Population Affairs notified the affected organizations, including Planned Parenthood’s California Central Coast and Heartland affiliates plus several state and local government health departments, that upon review it determined “some curricula normalize adolescent sexual activity and are not age appropriate, as they contain overly sexually explicit or pornographic content that is not necessary to achieve the TPP program’s statutory mission.”

“As a result, OASH is adjusting its discretionary Teen Pregnancy Prevention (TPP) Program award portfolio, which includes the decision not to renew some of its TPP Program awards in order to better prioritize agency resources towards the above-mentioned priorities,” it continued.

Highlights of the offending material include detailed instructions on how to use condoms and other contraception methods, discussion prompts on how to obtain condoms, discussions of being exposed to pornography at young ages, and stories about teenagers having sexual activity.

Planned Parenthood is notorious for promoting ideas about underage “safe sex” that are anything but.

Examples include its chatbot app “Roo,” intended for teens as young as 13, which suggests there’s no right age to begin sexual activity and encourages birth control; PP sexual education executive Bill Taverner, who advocates teaching children about pornography; flyers distributed to middle schoolers telling kids they don’t need parents’ permission for abortion or birth control; obscene Facebook ads apparently targeted at teenage girls; and much, much more.

Pro-lifers warn that Planned Parenthood’s efforts on the subject actually increase unintended pregnancy by encouraging sexual activity among minors rather than taking a firm line that it should be delayed until marriage. This is believed to come partly out of the “progressive” movement’s far-left ideology and partly in order to generate more demand for Planned Parenthood’s “services.”

Former President Barack Obama was adamantly pro-abortion, but even a 2016 report from his Office of Adolescent Health found that, across six different Planned Parenthood affiliate partners, more than 3,500 students, and 87 schools, a Planned Parenthood-backed “sex-ed” program left students “significantly more likely than controls to have ever been pregnant or to have caused a pregnancy.”

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