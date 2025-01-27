Trump admin declares support for anti-infanticide bill passed by the House

On January 23, the Trump White House published a statement in support of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (H.R. 21), which would strengthen federal protection from infanticide. LifeSite is republishing the statement in full below.

(LifeSiteNews) — On Thursday, January 23, the Trump White House published a statement in support of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (H.R. 21), which would mandate that abortion-surviving newborns be shown the “same degree of professional skill, care, and diligence” as would be given following an intended birth and then be “immediately transported and admitted to a hospital.” LifeSite is republishing the statement in full below.

STATEMENT OF ADMINISTRATION POLICY

H.R. 21 – Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

(Rep. Ann Wagner, R-MO-2, and 151 cosponsors)

The Administration strongly supports H.R. 21 the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, and applauds the House for its efforts to protect the most vulnerable and prevent infanticide.

READ: House passes anti-infanticide bill that Senate Democrats blocked

Current law fails to provide adequate protections, including adequate requirements for the provision of medical care, for vulnerable newborns who survive an abortion attempt. If enacted, H.R. 21 would require any healthcare practitioner who is present at the time that such a child is born to exercise care to preserve the child’s life and health, and to ensure the child is immediately transported and admitted to a hospital. The bill would also require a healthcare practitioner, or hospital employee, to immediately report a violation of these requirements. H.R. 21 would establish a civil right of action for, and prevent criminal prosecution and penalties from being brought against, the mothers of such children.

As President Trump established through Executive Order 13952 of September 25, 2020, it is the policy of the United States to recognize the human dignity and inherent worth of every newborn or other infant child, regardless of prematurity or disability, and to ensure for each child due protection under the law.

A baby that survives an abortion and is born alive into this world should be treated just like any other baby born alive. H.R. 21 would properly amend current law to ensure that the life of one baby is not treated as being more or less valuable than another.

If H.R. 21 were presented to the President in its current form, his advisors would recommend he sign it into law.

This statement of administration policy first appeared on www.whitehouse.gov.

