Trump admin halts USAID birth control to global NGOs, will destroy Biden-era stockpiles

The Biden administration’s USAID stockpile of contraceptives is being dismantled after violations of federal law, saving taxpayers millions and reversing course on population control funding.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. State Department is set to destroy over $13 million in contraceptives purchased under the Biden administration, according to the Daily Wire.

The State Department also confirmed it has saved nearly $31 million by cancelling outstanding U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) contraceptive orders initiated during the same period.

USAID spent millions on birth control implants alone, with further funds allocated for pills, IUDs, and hormonal contraception methods.

The decision follows an internal review triggered by President Trump’s January directive tightening oversight of USAID.

According to a State Department memo, the Biden-era contraceptives – including hormonal pills, IUDs, and subdermal implants – were earmarked for international distribution.

However, the department determined that many of the purchases likely breached the Kemp-Kasten Amendment, which prohibits funding for groups involved in forced abortion or sterilization.

The stockpiled material drew interest from major global NGOs such as the Gates Foundation, the UN Population Fund, and the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation. But those bids were rejected, the memo says, due to the organizations’ links to coercive “reproductive” practices.

Officials also rejected a resale plan that would have involved rebranding the products, citing costs of several million dollars and potential legal risks. Instead, the government opted to destroy the stockpile – a process expected to cost about $167,000.

The supplies marked for destruction account for just a fraction of the full stockpile. An inventory of USAID’s Belgian warehouse listed nearly $10 million in contraceptives on-site, with an additional $3.4 million held by suppliers.

The move signals a sharp reversal from Biden-era policies and reflects Trump’s broader effort to roll back USAID’s footprint and impose tighter ethical controls on its operations.

The Catholic Church teaches that the use of artificial contraception is gravely immoral. In his 1930 encyclical Casti Conubii, Pope Pius XI infallibly defined that when the sexual act is “deliberately frustrated in its natural power to generate life,” it is “an offence against the law of God and of nature” and incurs “the guilt of a grave sin.”

Paul VI later reaffirmed this in his 1968 encyclical Humanae Vitae.

