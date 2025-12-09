Trump admin has found 60,000+ migrant children ignored by Biden from trafficking, child labor

The Biden administration ‘lost track of 300,000 children,’ said Trump border chief Tom Homan. ‘I can’t even discuss some of the mistreatment we found out about.’

WASHINGTON, D.C., (LifeSiteNews) — The Trump administration has located 62,000 unaccompanied migrant children, some of whom were victims of sex trafficking and child labor, according to border czar Tom Homan.

The children had found their way into the U.S. under the Biden administration’s dangerous open border policies.

“Over half a million children were smuggled into this country under Joe Biden,” Homan told Fox News. “They were released to unvetted sponsors. They lost track of 300,000. President Trump committed on day one that we will do everything we can to find every one of these children.”

“Many were in sex trafficking, many were in forced labor, many were being abused,” said Homan. “I can’t even discuss some of the mistreatment we found out about.”

“There were over 62,000 children found by the Trump administration — children that weren’t even being looked for under the Biden administration.”

“President Trump, again, proves why he’s the greatest president in my lifetime,” averred Homan. “Over 62,000 children rescued by President Trump, again, children that were ignored and weren’t being looked for under President Biden.”

Homan said that every day Democrats have been attacking President Trump, yet, “They’re complicit. For four years this has happened: sex trafficking? Historic highs; Children crossing the border? Historic highs; Migrant deaths crossing the border? Historic highs; A quarter of a million Americans dead from Fentanyl under Joe Biden because of the open border.”

“Like or love President Trump, you’ve got to admit, this man has shown every day he’s saving America,” declared Homan.

