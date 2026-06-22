Trump admin investigating Michigan schools for allowing ‘transgender’ boys in girls sports, lockers

The Trump Department of Education opened new investigations into three Michigan schools as part of its efforts to root out pro-transgender policies in education.

(LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) has launched Title IX investigations into three Michigan school districts for allegedly letting male students into female lockers and athletic programs in violation of federal education rules.

Chalkbeat Detroit reports that Ann Arbor Public Schools is accused of letting a “transgender” player on the girls’ volleyball team, Monroe Public Schools of forcing its volleyball team to not only compete against a team with a male player but also share lockers with him, and Chippewa Valley Schools of letting a gender-confused female student into a male locker room.

“The convoluted practice of allowing students to participate on sex-segregated athletic teams and make use of locker rooms based on ‘gender identity’ is not only known to be unsafe for students, but is a direct violation of federal law,” declared Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey.

Monroe and Chippewa Valley denied the allegations, with Monroe claiming a “prior, thorough review of this matter by an independent investigator” had already cleared them, while Ann Arbor did not comment.

The news follows similar investigations the Trump administration launched in February against three other Michigan school districts, Detroit Public Schools Community District, Lansing School District, and Godfrey-Lee Public Schools, and related actions across the country.

Allowing gender-confused individuals to compete opposite-sex sports is promoted by leftists as a matter of “inclusivity,” but critics note that indulging “transgender” athletes undermines the original rational basis for having sex-specific athletics in the first place, thereby depriving female athletes of recognition and professional or academic opportunities.

Critics also warn that forcing girls to share intimate facilities such as bathrooms, showers, or changing areas with members of the opposite sex violates their privacy rights, subjects them to needless emotional stress, and gives male predators a viable pretext to enter female bathrooms or lockers by simply claiming transgender status.

There have been numerous high-profile examples in recent years of men winning women’s competitions, and research affirms that physiology gives males distinct athletic advantages that cannot be negated by hormone suppression.

In a 2019 paper published by the Journal of Medical Ethics, New Zealand researchers found that “healthy young men [do] not lose significant muscle mass (or power) when their circulating testosterone levels were reduced to (below International Olympic Committee guidelines) for 20 weeks,” and “indirect effects of testosterone” on factors such as bone structure, lung volume, and heart size “will not be altered by hormone” use; therefore, “the advantage to [gender-confused men] afforded by the [International Olympic Committee] guidelines is an intolerable unfairness.”

Even the left-wing United Nations has acknowledged as much, via an October 2024 report by Special Rapporteur Reem Alsalem, which found that more than 600 female athletes around the world have lost more than 890 medals to men in 29 sports as of March 2024. “To avoid the loss of a fair opportunity, males must not compete in the female categories of sport,” the report concluded.

In America since the 1980s, more than 1,941 gold medals in female events that would have gone to female athletes have instead been claimed by men identifying as “trans women” and, along with them, more than $493,173 in prize money across more than 10,067 amateur and professional events, according to data compiled by He Cheated and reviewed by Concerned Women for America.

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