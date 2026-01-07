Trump admin meets with parents’ rights group on possible order defunding woke child protective services

The White House staff met with parents’ advocates seeking an order that would stop child protective services from taking away children because their parents refuse to affirm gender confusion.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Trump administration is reportedly considering an executive order that would forbid federal tax dollars going to any Child Protective Services (CPS) office that removed children from their parents solely because of a refusal to affirm child gender confusion.

The Daily Signal reports that the White House Domestic Policy Council has met with representatives of a parental rights coalition led by activist Erin Friday. Specifically, the advocates seek an order that would “affirm parents’ rights as recognized by the First Amendment to raise their children in a manner reflecting their religious beliefs; eliminate regulations that discriminate against parents who affirm biological sex; eliminate federal funding for the removal of children from parents who refuse to let their child obtain transgender procedures; and slash funding to organizations that support hide a child’s gender identity from their parents.”

They have also recommended that the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) endeavor to locate children previously removed from homes on that basis and reunite them with their families, as well as “fund child welfare agencies, guidance, trainings, and curriculum that affirm biological sex.”



The White House has not yet confirmed any forthcoming executive order, but Friday, who experienced the problem firsthand when CPS confronted her about her own gender-confused daughter, is hopeful.

“Trump has done an amazing job on this issue,” she said, stressing that federal action is needed because “all of the systems are so deeply corrupt, and it’s an interstate issue, so it really can’t be handled at a state level.”

“If CPS has opened up [an] investigation on them, I tell them, ‘get in a car and go. Drive to Florida.’ And I have parents who do it,” Friday says of the advice she gives to other families. “They leave in the middle of the night. They’re out. They know that they’re going to lose custody of their child, and it’s the end.”

“I’ve had families move back to Poland,” she went on. “This is the United States. We are having families run away because they’re afraid their government is going to come and take their children.”

A large body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically-transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence and that “transition” practices fail to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide – and even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored detransitioners, individuals who attempted transitioning before regretting it and returning to life as their true sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion in favor of “transitioning.”

“Gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

Trump has issued executive orders to deny federal funds to medical and educational entities that promote gender ideology, which so far have gotten numerous major hospital systems to cease “transition” procedures on minors.

