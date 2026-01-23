Trump admin officially withdraws from WHO, says it ‘shattered’ American lives during COVID

Marco Rubio and RFK Jr. said the WHO, which is known for its pro-abortion, pro-LGBT agenda, obstructed the sharing of ‘critical information that could have saved American lives’ during the COVID era.

(LifeSiteNews) — The United States effectively withdrew from the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday, about a year after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to drop out of the globalist institution.

Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a joint statement announcing the exit of the U.S. from the WHO and condemning the damage the institution inflicted on the American people through its COVID-era “failures.”

The withdrawal seeks to “rectify the harm from those failures inflicted on the American people,” read the statement, which went on to rip the WHO for serving interests “hostile” to the U.S. and “abandoning its core mission” of upholding public health.

“In doing so, the WHO obstructed the timely and accurate sharing of critical information that could have saved American lives and then concealed those failures under the pretext of acting ‘in the interest of public health,’” Kennedy and Rubio wrote, referring to deaths during the COVID outbreak.

“Today, we right these injustices and bring an end to the bureaucratic inertia, entrenched paradigms, conflicts of interest, and international politics that have rendered the organization beyond repair. We will get our flag back for the Americans who died alone in nursing homes, the small businesses devastated by WHO-driven restrictions, and the American lives shattered by this organization’s inactivity. Our withdrawal is for them,” the statement concluded.

The WHO is also notoriously pro-abortion, pro-contraception, and pro-LGBT and has tried to establish global control and strip nations of their sovereignty through its totalitarian pandemic treaty.

Reggie Littlejohn, president of Anti-Globalist International, celebrated the finalized withdrawal as a “day of victory” and encouraged “the rest of the world to join the United States and Argentina in taking back national sovereignty over health care.”

She pointed to the devastating COVID policies initiated by the WHO as overwhelming evidence for its abysmal failure in serving its stated purpose.

“The WHO completely botched its handling of Covid-19, following the China model of lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccine passports. The WHO poses further threats through the promotion of Digital Health IDs, which can be used to create a Chinese-style Social Credit System worldwide — a system of mass surveillance and totalitarian control,” said Littlejohn in a Thursday press release.

She added, “The WHO’s Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing System will greatly increase the risk of lab leaks and bio-terrorist attacks.”

Kennedy and Rubio noted that the WHO bowed to nations opposed to the U.S. despite the fact that the U.S. has been its largest funder, by a large margin.

Trump stressed this as well as the “inappropriate political influence of WHO member states” when he signed the executive order to pull the U.S. from the WHO.

“World Health ripped us off, everybody rips off the United States. It’s not going to happen anymore,” Trump said before signing the order on inauguration day.

The harm inflicted by the WHO through its push of the dangerous and even deadly experimental COVID mRNA shots, as well as lockdown policies that strangled small businesses and led to spikes in depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and drug abuse, is enormous.

