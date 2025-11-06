Trump admin prohibits student loan forgiveness for nonprofits performing gender surgeries on minors

Employers who provide transgender surgeries to minors 'in violation of Federal or state law' will be disqualified from the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

(LifeSiteNews) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has finalized rules to prohibit nonprofits which perform mutilating transgender surgeries from getting student loan forgiveness.

In an October 31 directive, the Department of Education announced that employers whose activities are deemed to have a “substantial illegal purpose,” including organizations which provide transgender surgeries to children, will be disqualified from the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

“The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program was meant to support Americans who dedicate their careers to public service—not to subsidize organizations that violate the law, whether by harboring illegal immigrants or performing prohibited medical procedures that attempt to transition children away from their biological sex,” Under Secretary of Education Nicholas Kent declared.

According to the new regulations, illegal activities include “engaging in the chemical and surgical castration or mutilation of children in violation of Federal or state law.”

In the United States, the PSLF program allows qualifying public servants, such as teachers, nurses, firefighters, and employees of government agencies or nonprofits, to have their federal student loans forgiven after 10 years of full-time work and on-time repayments.

However, under the new regulations, the Department of Education can disqualify entire employers if their activities are deemed to have a “substantial illegal purpose,” meaning future payments by employees at those organizations would no longer count toward forgiveness.

Other illegal activities include aiding illegal immigration or supporting “child abuse.”

The directive is part of the Trump administration’s plan to pull federal funding from organizations which participate in the “gender transitioning” of children.

During his first days in office, Trump signed an executive order banning federal funds to entities that “transition” minors.

Since Trump signed the order, many medical institutions have announced an end to the dangerous practice of irreversibly “transitioning” minors, including California’s “Center for Transyouth Health and Development” and Stanford Medicine.

Additionally, Trump has issued a series of executive orders to deny federal funds to medical and educational entities that promote gender ideology.

While some states are still resisting the directive, research has shown that promoting gender ideology to children can result in permanent damage both to the physical and mental health of gender-confused individuals.

A significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence and that “transition” procedures, including “reassignment” surgery, fail to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide – and even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

