Trump admin releases long awaited files on JFK, RFK, MLK assassinations

The Trump administration released more than 80,000 documents today about the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr. The move is a result of an executive order Trump signed after being sworn in.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Trump administration has released what it is calling “all of the files” the government has in its possession related to the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

The documents were made available on Tuesday through the National Archives. “In accordance with President Donald Trump’s directive of March 17, 2025, all records previously withheld for classification that are part of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection are released,” it was announced.

President Trump is ushering in a new era of maximum transparency. Today, per his direction, previously redacted JFK Assassination Files are being released to the public with no redactions. Promises made, promises kept. https://t.co/UnG1vkgxjX pic.twitter.com/XBbkQfz4Bx — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) March 18, 2025

;

Trump had announced Monday while at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., that the files would be released the following day.

“I am a man of my word,” he said, referring to his campaign promise to provide transparency on the matter.

Trump was at the center overseeing a board meeting. He has overhauled the organization during his first few weeks as president so it will host patriotic and pro-Christian events.

More than 80,000 documents were released. The move is a result of an executive order Trump signed just days after being sworn in on January 20. The order directed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to prepare a plan for the files’ release.

GOP Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna of Florida announced in March the launch of a website that contains the new files. Click here to access it. Luna was tapped by the Trump administration to act as the head of a “task force” to oversee their rollout. She previously stated she believes there were “two shooters” of President Kennedy.

The contents of the files have been subject to speculation for decades following Kennedy’s death in November 1963. Various theories have been floated as to whether they would reveal who was motivated enough and who had the ability to carry out the attack.

Polls show most Americans do not believe the Warren Commission’s claim that assassin Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone. Alternative theories that have gained traction are that multiple shooters were strategically placed on top of several buildings in Dealey Plaza and that one on the “grassy knoll” in front of Kennedy to his right fired at him too.

The files released today also contain information about the 1968 assassination of Kennedy’s brother Robert Fr. Kennedy and activist Martin Luther King Jr.

Tucker Carlson discussed the files with former CNN host Chris Cuomo earlier this month.

“There’s clearly information in those files that are going to make the CIA look bad,” Cuomo argued.

“Just the CIA?” Carlson cryptically shot back, insinuating other entities may also be implicated.

In a podcast released in January, Carlson and ex-Washington Post reporter Jeffrey Morley noted that Trump’s former CIA chief Mike Pompeo, an outspoken Zionist, urged him to squash the release of the files in 2017. Congress had voted in 1992 to have the files made public in 2017.

At the end of their conversion, Carlson and Morley discussed the lesser-known fact that Kennedy was adamant about having inspections of Israel’s Dimona nuclear power plant. They also recalled how Kennedy was seeking to have the American Zionist Council (later the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee) register as a foreign entity.

Whether the files reveal a connection to the Israeli government will be more readily known once their contents are more thoroughly investigated.

Morley has taken to social media in recent weeks to explain how people can search the archived files related to Kennedy’s assassination. He has recommended they use the JFK Database Explorer here.

I want to share a unique tool, the JFK Database Explorer (JFKDBE), courtesy of https://t.co/IJXsRFgOwt, that enables me answer questions about #jfkfiles quickly. Like:

Q How many redacted JFK files concern James Angleton?

A. 13 https://t.co/7gtOrEHVDA — Jefferson Morley (@jeffersonmorley) March 18, 2025

Morley explains out on his Substack page that the National Archives has more than 3,800 records related to JFK on hand and that the FBI recently sent 2,400 additional files to the Archives for future release. He also notes that there are more than 319,000 documents comprising an estimated three million pages of material at the Archives II facility in College Park, Maryland.

Share











