Trump admin replaces COVID website with page listing establishment lies on lockdowns, lab leak

(LifeSiteNews) – The Trump administration has replaced the Biden administration’s dedicated COVID-19 resource website with a White House landing page detailing several of the most prominent falsehoods previously promoted by the medical establishment, including about lockdowns and the true origins of the virus.

Whereas covid.gov previously displayed resources such as vaccine recommendations, treatment recommendations, local testing locations, and pitches to wear face masks, the web address now redirects to a White House page headlined “LAB LEAK: The True Origins of Covid-19.”

The new page is based largely on the U.S. House Oversight & Accountability Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic’s December 2024 After Action Review on COVID-19 and the government response. That report affirmed the verdict that COVID most likely originated in a lab through gain-of-function research and broadly condemned the lockdowns of personal freedom and economic activity but attempted to walk a far finer and sometimes contradictory line on the COVID vaccines, which President Donald Trump has been reluctant to disavow.

Accordingly, the page provides an overview of the medical establishment’s initial attempt to discredit the possibility of COVID originating in a lab (and by extension their own culpability in releasing it), condemns former President Joe Biden’s pardon of former White House COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci, highlights former New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s culpability in nursing home deaths due to his pandemic decisions, notes “social distancing” was “arbitrary and not based on science,” and says there was “no conclusive evidence that masks effectively protected Americans from COVID-19” while omitting any discussion of the vaccines.

“Public health officials often mislead the American people through conflicting messaging, knee-jerk reactions, and a lack of transparency,” the new page summarizes. “Most egregiously, the federal government demonized alternative treatments and disfavored narratives, such as the lab leak theory, in a shameful effort to coerce and control the American people’s health decisions. When those efforts failed, the Biden Administration resorted to ‘outright censorship — coercing and colluding with the world’s largest social media companies to censor all COVID-19-related dissent.’”

Nearly every major position asserted as fact during the height of the COVID pandemic has since been determined to be fatally flawed. A large body of evidence has found that mass restrictions on personal and economic activity undertaken in 2020 and part of 2021 caused far more harm than good in terms of personal freedom and economics as well as public health, and that lives could have been saved through far less burdensome methods, such as the promotion of established therapeutic drugs, narrower protections focused on those most at risk (such as the elderly and infirm), and increasing vitamin D intake.

In Florida, the first report by a grand jury impaneled by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis determined that lockdowns did more harm than good, that masks were ineffective at stopping COVID transmission, that COVID was “statistically almost harmless” to children and most adults, and that it is “highly likely” that COVID hospitalization numbers were inflated.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has called America’s COVID response one of “the greatest intrusions on civil liberties in the peacetime history of this country,” against which Congress, state legislatures, and courts alike were largely negligent to protect constitutional rights, personal liberty, and the rule of law.

As for the COVID shots, which were developed in record time by the first Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative, the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 38,541 deaths, 220,494 hospitalizations, 22,247 heart attacks, and 28,908 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of March 28, among other ailments. U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) CDC researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

An analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published in the journal Vaccine “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID vaccines, as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.” In April 2024, the CDC was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions, and a study out of Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and offered several theories for a causal link.

In January, a long-awaited Florida grand jury report on the COVID vaccine manufacturers found that while only a miniscule percentage of the millions of vaccinations resulted in serious harm based on the data it had access to, such events do occur, and there are “profound and serious issues” in pharmaceutical companies’ review process, including reluctance to share what evidence of adverse events they did find.

All eyes are currently on Trump and his health team, helmed by Robert F. Kennedy as Secretary of Health & Human Services (HHS). As one of the country’s most vocal critics of the COVID establishment and vaccines more generally, his nomination brought hope that the second Trump administration will take a critical reassessment of the shots that the returning president has previously embraced, although most of Kennedy’s comments since joining Trump have focused on other issues, such as conventional vaccines and harmful food additives, and during confirmation hearings he called Operation Warp Speed an “extraordinary accomplishment.”

Trump has given mixed signals as to the prospects of reconsidering the shots and has nominated both critics and defenders of establishment COVID measures for a number of administration roles.

The CDC and U.S. Food & Drug Administration websites’ COVID-19 pages are still active, along with recommendations to vaccinate. The HHS website also has various COVID-related content, although some items, such as the “Let’s Get Real” page about vaccinating children for the virus, appear to have been taken down.

