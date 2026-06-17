Trump admin scraps ‘gender ideology,’ DEI initiatives at Veterans Affairs facilities

Veterans Affairs' hospitals will no longer have specific employees and programs dedicated to 'gender identity.' Instead, 'gender ideology' will be eliminated from the healthcare system.

(LifeSiteNews) — Veterans Affairs’ hospitals will no longer promote “gender identity” initiatives for same-sex attracted and gender-confused veterans, according to a report.

Pro-LGBT website Advocate reported on an obtained memo that instructs staffers with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to remove “gender ideology” materials and programs.

The directive would also “strip the LGBTQ+ designation from a network of medical coordinators created to help LGBTQ+ veterans navigate care.”

Advocate quoted the memo as saying: “VHA must eliminate all DEI/DEIA programs, gender-identity based and gender-ideology based initiatives, and any activities, internal or external, that promote gender identity or gender ideology.”

The publication further reported:

The memo instructs facilities to review websites, communications, policies, training materials, SharePoint sites, meetings, events, and other resources for compliance. It further states that federal funds, facilities, staff time, training, promotional materials, and other government resources may not be used for activities that promote what the administration characterizes as “gender ideology” or “gender identity.”

The removal of these programs aims to comply with various executive orders from the Trump administration that seek to end DEI and pervasive gender ideology throughout the federal government, according to military.com.

Already the Trump administration has sought to end the funding of permanently damaging transgender drugs and surgeries for veterans and stop the killing of preborn babies at VA hospitals.

Veterans Affairs announced in March 2025 it will be ending nearly all so-called “gender transition” procedures for gender-confused veterans, including the promotion of transgender hormones to past service members, as LifeSiteNews previously reported.

Secretary Doug Collins noted that all “eligible Veterans – including [so-called] trans-identified Veterans” will “always be welcome at VA and will always receive the benefits and services they’ve earned under the law.” However, if they “want to attempt to change their sex, they can do so on their own dime.”

The VA also announced that it would ensure that “all intimate spaces, such as bathrooms, locker rooms and patient rooms, are designated by sex (male or female) or unisex for single-person spaces.”

President Donald Trump similarly reversed the Obama-era policy of paying for transgender surgeries for veterans when he started his first term in 2021.

In August of last year, the VA also announced it would no longer kill babies at its hospitals. The Biden administration had allowed the practice as part of its goal to promote abortion through all nine months of pregnancy throughout the entire government system.

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