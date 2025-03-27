Trump admin suspends US funding for World Trade Organization: report

Many observers see the move as another example of Trump's commitment to cutting federal government spending and weakening or severing ties with globalist organizations.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump’s administration has reportedly suspended the United States’ financial contributions to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The news was first broken by Reuters, which cited three anonymous trade sources. According to its report, the U.S. “was due to contribute about 11% of that based on a fees system that is proportionate to its share of global trade, according to public WTO documents.”

This is a developing story…

