Trump admin takes down ‘sex identification’ change option for Social Security

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Social Security Administration appears to have taken down a page that allowed gender-confused individuals to change their “sex identification.”

The “sex identification” form has been removed from the website of the Social Security Administration, which oversees the mandatory retirement payment system.

An archived page from January 14 of this year, just a few days before Trump took office, suggests plans were in the works to add an “unspecified” “option.”

“You don’t need to provide medical or legal evidence of your sex designation,” the archived page states. “Currently, you can change your sex identification to either male or female, but we are examining ways to provide an unspecified sex identification option in the future.”

Similarly, a news release from 2022 that announced individuals could simply claim to be the opposite, called “self-attestation,” has also been removed. The website archived a preview of the original info, but clicking on the link does not produce the news release.

Conservatives praised the decision, responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter), by gender-confused LGBT activist Ari Drennen.

“It’s about biology,” Jennifer Sey, an advocate for protecting women from gender ideology, wrote in response to Drennen.

“You’re a man. You can’t ‘identify’ out of your sex. Wear what you want. You’re still a man,” Sey wrote.

Right. Because “sex” is not about identity.

It’s about biology.

You’re a man.

You can’t “identify” out of your sex.

Wear what you want.

You’re still a man. https://t.co/ynypWPjpui — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) January 24, 2025

“Because the people have spoken and want biological reality back. Thank you for spreading the good news!” Harrison Tinsley, a critic of gender ideology wrote on X. “[T]here [are] only two sexes.”

The affirmation by the Trump administration of biological reality, as it is not possible to change one’s sex, has occurred elsewhere throughout the federal government. The State Department will no longer issue new passports with the “X” gender marker used by individuals who claim to be “nonbinary.”

Furthermore, the State Department will no longer allow LGBT “pride” flags or Black Lives Matters flags to be flown at embassies, as LifeSiteNews recently reported.

Trump began his second term by rescinding 78 executive orders from the Biden administration, and he has rolled back others from the former president and other predecessors.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Trump rescinded Biden orders on transgenderism and homosexuality, including several relating to “gender identity” and “sexual orientation.”

Trump has also made it a policy of the United States that there are only two sexes, male and female. “I will end the government policy to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life,” Trump promised during his inauguration speech, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

Throughout the campaign he also promised to end “transgender lunacy.”

The president started his first week back in the White House with executive orders fighting back against divisive “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” opposing gender ideology, and stopping the weaponization of the federal government.

He also pardoned peaceful pro-lifers who were imprisoned under the FACE Act, restored the Mexico City policy prohibiting foreign aid from subsidizing abortions, and ordered enforcement of the pro-life Hyde Act.

