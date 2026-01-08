Trump admin unveils new food pyramid to fight obesity, disease

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. leads a landmark overhaul of federal dietary guidelines, rejecting the old ‘Food Pyramid’ in favor of whole, nutrient-dense foods.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a bold move signaling the Trump administration’s commitment to follow through on its promise to make America healthy again, the Health and Human Services Department released a long-overdue update to the “Food Pyramid” this week.

During a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., flanked by other top health officials, including Dr. Mehmet Oz and FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, unveiled the new “Eat Real Food” plan.

The initiative tosses out previous recommendations of the 1992 Food Pyramid made by the Department of Agriculture that health activists have long-argued helped contribute to overweight, chronically ill, and medication-reliant Americans.

“For decades, the Dietary Guidelines favored corporate interests over common-sense, science-driven advice to improve the health of Americans,” the HHS announced on X. “That ends today.”

Under President Trump’s leadership, common sense, scientific integrity, and accountability have been restored to federal food and health policy. For decades, the Dietary Guidelines favored corporate interests over common-sense, science-driven advice to improve the health of… pic.twitter.com/QMO2LAW00a — HHS (@HHSGov) January 7, 2026

On social media, Kennedy touted the new measures as a win for the American people, who he encouraged to “prioritize whole, nutrient-dense foods – protein, dairy, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and whole grains.”

RFK Jr: “The idea that a cheap meal made of processed food is cheap is an illusion, because you’re paying for it on the back end.” “You’re paying for it with diabetes, with obesity, with illness.” “If you internalize that cost of the meal, it would be a tiny fraction of the… pic.twitter.com/e9vslaVcDT — MAHA Action (@MAHA_Action) January 7, 2026

Kennedy’s announcement was met with near-universal applause from MAHA supporters and medical freedom activists, some of whom raised the alarm about the COVID shot during the pandemic.

“The Dietary Guidelines released today is the most important public health guidance in modern history. The U.S. government is for the FIRST time urging Americans to AVOID highly processed food, added sugar, and refined carbohydrates,” Dr. Calley Means, who has gained popularity in recent years, noted.

🚨The Dietary Guidelines released today is the most important public health guidance in modern history.

⁰The U.S. government is for the FIRST time urging Americans to AVOID highly processed food, added sugar, and refined carbohydrates. With the U.S. childhood obesity rate FIVE… pic.twitter.com/UpXcfnawij — Calley Means (@calleymeans) January 7, 2026

“This is incredible,” health influencer Paul Saladino likewise exclaimed. “Red meat, animal foods, saturated fat – these are not to be feared. So stoked to see the guidelines reflecting this! Bravo.”

Red meat, animal foods, saturated fat – these are not to be feared. So stoked to see the guidelines reflecting this! Bravo. — Paul Saladino, MD (@paulsaladinomd) January 7, 2026

READ: Trump HHS cuts recommended vaccines for children from 17 to 10

During the press conference, Kennedy boldly accused past federal policies of subsidizing dangerous foods and turning a blind eye to disastrous health outcomes, like skyrocketing diabetes and obesity rates. Kennedy also emphasized “the idea that a cheap meal made of processed food is cheap is an illusion, because you’re paying for it on the back end” with various ailments.

Kennedy’s announcement comes just two days after the Centers for Disease Control revised the childhood vaccine schedule. That overhaul eliminated universal mandates for vaccines like hepatitis B, influenza, rotavirus, and meningococcal. President Donald Trump praised the revision on Truth Social, decrying the old “72 jabs” as “ridiculous” and far exceeding global norms. Dr. Simone Gold, founder of the America’s Frontline Doctor’s group, likewise praised the development as a victory.

For years, parents were told 72 childhood vaccine doses were “settled science.” Today, that narrative collapsed.

The U.S. has adopted a streamlined schedule aligned with peer nations—without mandates and without removing parental choice. Informed consent matters. pic.twitter.com/qNEAgmiivX — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) January 6, 2026

Since being sworn in, Kennedy has taken what amounts to a flamethrower to Big Pharma and Big Agriculture. Thus far, he has taken steps to expose the causes of autism, cracked down on transgender surgeries of children, encouraged studies to show the dangers of chemical abortion pills, called on global health authorities to remove mercury from vaccines, and denounced the CDC for suggesting abortion is a “great” achievement. Kennedy has also taken steps to ensure artificial food dyes are eliminated and that food stamps will not be used on sugary drinks and unhealthy foods.

At the same time, MAHA activists are still hoping that Kennedy will seek to ban plant-based foods as well as canola oil and other seed oils from the food supply, too. With more than three years left until Trump’s term in office ends, Kennedy has a good chance at not only doing that but much more.

