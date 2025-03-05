Trump admin withdraws US from United Nations ‘LGBTI Core Group’

The Trump administration withdrew the United States from the UN ‘LGBTI Core Group,’ a United Nations coalition founded in 2008 dedicated to pushing LGBT interests around the world.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Trump administration has withdrawn the United States from the UN “LGBTI Core Group,” a United Nations coalition dedicated to promoting LGBT interests around the world.

Founded in 2008, the “LGBTI Core Group” is an “informal cross regional group” of more than 40 UN member states plus the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, left-wing NGO Human Rights Watch, and pro-LGBT group Outright International, according to its website.

Its stated goal is “ensuring universal respect” for the so-called “human rights and fundamental freedoms” of homosexual and gender-confused individuals.

Trump administration withdrew America from the group on February 14, which the State Department confirmed without elaboration on March 2.

The move is the latest in the Trump administration’s efforts to decouple America from “woke” institutions at home and abroad. Domestically, he has blocked federal funding to “diversity, equity, and inclusion” initiatives in a wide variety of fields, while on the international stage he has frozen foreign aid through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and withdrawn the United States from the left-wing World Health Organization and UN Human Rights Council.

The UN has a long record of promoting the LGBT agenda, such as calling for elementary school children to be taught “non-judgmental” information “on sexual orientation and gender identity/expression”; promoting social acceptance of homosexuality and legal recognition of perceived “gender identity”; imposing homosexual “marriage” on countries; and prohibiting treatment for unwanted homosexual attraction.

“Freedom of expression and expression of religion” are “not absolute” rights, UN “independent expert on sexual orientation and gender identity” Vitit Muntarbhorn has said, and can be curtailed if doing so is deemed necessary.

