Trump administration pays $47 million to Texas Catholic Charities branch after facing lawsuit

Catholic Charities Fort Worth had sued the Department of Health and Human Service over the freezing of millions of dollars in grants previously committed to the organization, but Catholic Charities has been sharply criticized for its alleged aiding of illegal immigration.

FORT WORTH, Texas (LifeSiteNews) — The Trump administration paid millions in grants to a Texas branch of Catholic Charities this week after a lawsuit was filed earlier this month over the freezing of funds.

Catholic Charities Fort Worth received a whopping $47,426,180.17 in government grants on March 17, according to a court filing, after the branch sued the Trump administration. Catholic Charities has long been accused of using government funding to aid illegal immigration.

Earlier this month, Catholic Charities Fort Worth had sued the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) over the administration’s freezing of tens of millions of dollars in grants previously committed to the organization. According to the March 17 court filing, the Fort Worth branch has also asked for an additional $250,547.48 from the government.

Catholic Charities has been sharply criticized, including by Catholics, for its alleged aiding of illegal immigration. The organization manages the day-to-day care for many unaccompanied alien children (UACs) and, along with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), Catholic Charities has received $449 million from the U.S. government to shelter and transport unaccompanied immigrant children over the years.

Catholic Charities has also received intense scrutiny for placing these children with unvetted sponsors, even after reports emerged that some of these children ended up in forced labor, sex trafficking, or other forms of abuse.

It is also well known that the organization assists foreign nationals who have broken U.S. immigration laws. For example, one Catholic Charities YouTube video shows Barbara Graham, program director and immigration attorney for Catholic Charities, advising people of their rights when approached by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

“These tactics aren’t about ‘rights’ — they’re about undermining the rule of law and shielding those who have broken it,” author Amy Mek wrote on X in response to the video.

Since returning to office, Trump has signed the executive order “Protecting the American People Against Invasion” that stipulated the removal of foreign nations in violation of immigration laws and the review of funds to NGOs that support or provide services to illegal aliens.

Shortly after signing that order, the Trump administration issued another blow to Catholic Charities by placing a 90-day freeze on foreign aid dispersed through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which provides significant funding along with other NGOs backing abortion and the “LGBTQ” agenda.

