Trump AG Pam Bondi announces ‘weaponization working group’ to review targeting of Catholics, pro-lifers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Attorney General Pam Bondi is following through on her pledge to end the “weaponization” of the federal government against conservative Americans.

WATCH: Pam Bondi pledges to END the weaponization of the Department of Justice. Could this be good news for Catholics targeted under the Biden administration? pic.twitter.com/TeGQRfFwbS — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) January 15, 2025

Hours after being sworn in on Wednesday, Bondi established the “Weaponization Working Group” to review Biden-era targeting of Catholics, pro-lifers, President Trump himself, and others.

“The discretion afforded Justice Department attorneys … does not include latitude to substitute their personal political views or judgments for those that prevailed in the election,” Bondi’s memo says.

During her confirmation hearings last month, Bondi told lawmakers that the DOJ and the FBI’s “politicized” actions under Joe Biden will come to an end under her direction.

“Sending informants into Catholic churches must stop,” she told GOP Senator Mike Lee at the time.

Targeting Americans “for practicing your religion” must also end, she also said.

Trump Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi unleashes on the DOJ for its blatant weaponization against Catholics. “Going after parents at a school board meeting has got to stop. For practicing your religion, sending in informants to Catholic Churches must stop.” pic.twitter.com/SsY0lofeju — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) January 15, 2025

Bondi was referring to memos leaked to the public by whistleblower Kyle Seraphin in 2023 that revealed the FBI was actively monitoring Traditional Catholics who attend the Latin Mass. News of the spying sent shockwaves across the U.S., causing Republican lawmakers to rightfully accuse the Biden administration of targeting Americans for their religious beliefs.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, Trump intel nominee Tulsi Gabbard, and scores of other politicians have all called out the weaponization since then. Bondi’s plan is to review the efforts and bring the truth to light.

At the National Prayer service in Washington, D.C., this morning, President Trump announced he also going to empower Bondi to root out discrimination against Christians specifically in the U.S.

“Today I’m signing an executive order to make Pam Bondi … the head of a task force, brand new, to eradicate anti-Christian bias,” he said.

President Trump announces that he will be signing an Executive Order to make Attorney General Pam Bondi the head of a task force to eradicate anti-Christian bias. pic.twitter.com/IaxhAGuDBZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 6, 2025

Bondi’s “Weaponization Working Group” will also investigate potential past governmental abuses against pro-lifers, parents who spoke out against LGBT indoctrination at school boards, and persons who were punished due to their behavior in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021.

