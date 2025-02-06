News

Trump AG Pam Bondi announces ‘weaponization working group’ to review targeting of Catholics, pro-lifers

Hours after being sworn in on Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi established the ‘Weaponization Working Group’ to review the Biden administration’s targeting of Catholics, pro-lifers, President Trump himself, and others. 
WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Attorney General Pam Bondi is following through on her pledge to end the “weaponization” of the federal government against conservative Americans.  

Hours after being sworn in on Wednesday, Bondi established the “Weaponization Working Group” to review Biden-era targeting of Catholics, pro-lifers, President Trump himself, and others. 

“The discretion afforded Justice Department attorneys … does not include latitude to substitute their personal political views or judgments for those that prevailed in the election,” Bondi’s memo says 

During her confirmation hearings last month, Bondi told lawmakers that the DOJ and the FBI’s “politicized” actions under Joe Biden will come to an end under her direction.  

“Sending informants into Catholic churches must stop,” she told GOP Senator Mike Lee at the time. 

Targeting Americans “for practicing your religion” must also end, she also said.  

Bondi was referring to memos leaked to the public by whistleblower Kyle Seraphin in 2023 that revealed the FBI was actively monitoring Traditional Catholics who attend the Latin Mass. News of the spying sent shockwaves across the U.S., causing Republican lawmakers to rightfully accuse the Biden administration of targeting Americans for their religious beliefs.  

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, Trump intel nominee Tulsi Gabbard, and scores of other politicians have all called out the weaponization since then. Bondi’s plan is to review the efforts and bring the truth to light.  

At the National Prayer service in Washington, D.C., this morning, President Trump announced he also going to empower Bondi to root out discrimination against Christians specifically in the U.S. 

“Today I’m signing an executive order to make Pam Bondi … the head of a task force, brand new, to eradicate anti-Christian bias,” he said. 

Bondi’s “Weaponization Working Group” will also investigate potential past governmental abuses against pro-lifers, parents who spoke out against LGBT indoctrination at school boards, and persons who were punished due to their behavior in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021.  

