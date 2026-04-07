Trump agrees to two-week ceasefire with Iran just hours before deadline

President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire deal hinges on the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

(LifeSiteNews) — Less than two hours before the deadline that President Donald Trump had imposed before carrying out a bombing attack against Iran’s bridges and power grid, he announced in a Truth Social post on Tuesday evening that he was suspending the raid for two weeks as long as the Strait of Hormuz would be opened.

Trump, who had set an 8 p.m. EDT deadline for a deal to open the strait, said a “double-sided CEASEFIRE” had been agreed up after conversations that included Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.



The U.S. president said a 10-point proposal was also received from Iran that is a “workable basis on which to negotiate.”

“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East,” Trump wrote.

“Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran,” he continued in his post, “but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution.”

Earlier in the day, Archbishop Paul Coakley, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, had issued a statement saying, “I call on President Trump to step back from the precipice of war and negotiate a just settlement for the sake of peace and before more lives are lost.”

Developing …

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