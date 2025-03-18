Trump and Putin to meet in the Middle East for Ukraine peace talks

According to a statement from U.S. press secretary Karoline Leavitt, both Trump and Putin 'agreed' that the conflict in Ukraine 'needs to end with a lasting peace,' and that 'negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have reportedly reached a partial ceasefire deal in Ukraine, with extended peace talks to take place “immediately” on neutral ground in the Middle East.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a readout of the U.S. president’s phone conversation earlier in the day with Russia’s Putin.

Readout of President Donald J. Trump’s Call with President Vladimir Putin: Today, President Trump and President Putin spoke about the need for peace and a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Both leaders agreed this conflict needs to end with a lasting peace. They also stressed the… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 18, 2025

According to the readout of the phone call, both Trump and Putin “agreed” that the conflict in Ukraine “needs to end with a lasting peace,” and that there is a “need for improved bilateral relations between the United States and Russia.”

“The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace,” the readout explains. “These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East.”

According to the readout, Putin and Trump also discussed the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, with both leaders taking a seemingly pro-Israel stance.

This story is developing…

