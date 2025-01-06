Trump and the Vatican: Here’s what to expect in 2025

On this episode of Faith and Reason, John Henry-Westen and Father Charles Murr discuss their predictions and hopes for 2025 in the Church and the world with Trump returning to the White House and the lingering possibility of a papal conclave.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of Faith and Reason, John Henry-Westen and Father Charles Murr discuss their predictions and hopes for 2025 in both the Church and the world with Donald Trump returning to the White House, the lingering possibility of a papal conclave as Pope Francis’ health continues to deteriorate, and more.

The panel began the episode by discussing President-elect Trump’s upcoming inauguration after a decisive election victory last year. Westen predicted that there would be chaos leading up to the inauguration.

Murr disagreed, predicting that there will be a peaceful transfer of power, and emphasized that he hopes Trump’s second term will finally bring an end to the civil unrest we’ve seen from the “left” for the last several years.

“You know what I’ve seen that I just would not have believed it possible not so many years ago in my country, in the United States of America – the civil unrest … from the left. I had seen that in Europe, and I’d seen it in Latin America, but I always considered, maybe incorrectly, obviously, that they were not so stable in their political mind as the United States and as Canada and parts of Europe also … until I saw what was happening on the streets of the United States in 2016. And then the burning of our cities and downing of monuments (in 2020), that didn’t seem to me like it was the United States of America,” Murr said.

Still, the priest added that what gives him hope is that the civil unrest lost much of its momentum in 2024.

“I think it’s lost a lot of its wind; I think it’s lost a lot of its power because this last election happened relatively peacefully. And it happened that the majority won (a) clean and clear majority, that’s obvious to anyone. So anyone who really believes in democracy can’t rebuff that,” he said.

A bit later, Westen predicted Vice President-elect J.D. Vance would attend this year’s March for Life in person, and Trump would likely call in to the event.

Murr agreed and addressed Trump’s apparent changing stances on pro-life issues, highlighting that leaders can change once they come into power.

“Politics is politics, and you have to do and say quite a number of things to get elected. Once you’re elected, I’ve seen people change. I really have seen people change and get more in tune with what the truth is, (and) I have that hope. I hold out that hope for Trump also in 2025,” the priest said.

Later in the episode, the panel turned to the Vatican, where speculation of a conclave taking place this year is mounting as Pope Francis’ health continues to worsen. Murr predicted that there will indeed be a conclave this year.

Looking at the potential future pope, Westen stressed that it may be worse for the Church if he only is slightly more conservative than just another Francis type.

“But I would say even more concerning than that is someone who is more conservative but basically takes us forward as if none of it happened. … Like, in other words, (moves forward) as if the crisis isn’t the crisis,” the host said.

“So baptizing, if you will, all the changes and just going forward, rather than like a Cardinal Sarah, who in my imagination would undo the damage, would undo Fiducia Supplicans, would undo Amoris Laetitia, would undo the Gaudete Et Exsultate that allows for Communion for anybody without repentance. So it’s those types of things that actually have to be undone rather than just wallpapered over and just continued,” he added.

Murr agreed, underscoring that the Church cannot continue as it currently stands. The priest also noted that many people believe Francis’ entire pontificate needs to be reexamined, and some even want to see it canceled. He predicted that is what will ultimately happen, and that we’ll see a real Catholic Church and an “ape of the Church” emerge, to quote Bishop Fulton Sheen.

“Sooner or later, there has to be a distinction made between what is right and what is wrong, what is truth and what is lie. And that’s going to happen real soon,” he said.

For more discussion on Trump’s upcoming inauguration, a potential papal conclave, and other predictions for the new year, tune in to this episode of Faith and Reason.

