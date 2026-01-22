Trump announces ‘Board of Peace’ to rival UN, oversee Gaza’s transition away from Hamas

The new international body, already backed by more than 20 nations, will oversee Gaza’s transition from Hamas rule and could expand to wider Middle East peace efforts.

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump has unveiled his international “Board of Peace” during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

On Thursday, Trump inaugurated the Board of Peace as an official international organization intended to rival the United Nations in negotiating peace deals worldwide.

The board was inaugurated together with state officials from more than 20 countries, including Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan.

The Board of Peace was announced in September last year as part of Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, put forth by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The U.N. ratified the Board of Peace’s role in supervising the process of replacing Hamas as the governing authority of the Gaza Strip in November last year.

On the Israel-Gaza war, Trump said, “They’re down to little fires.”

“We can put them out very easily.”

“We have peace in the Middle East, no one thought that was possible,” he proclaimed. “Today the world is a safer, richer, and much more peaceful place than it was one year ago.”

Trump said the board would “work with many others,” including the U.N., which the U.S. president has criticized multiple times for not fulfilling its core mission of preserving peace.

“I think we can spread out to other things as we succeed with Gaza, we’re going to be very successful in Gaza,” Trump said. “We can do numerous other things. Once this board is completely formed, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do.”

“I think the combination of the Board of Peace with the kind of people we have here, coupled with the United Nations, can be something very, very unique for the world,” the president stated. “Together we are in a position to have an incredible chance – I don’t even call it a chance, I think it’s going to happen – to end decades of suffering, stop generations of hatred and bloodshed and forge a beautiful, ever-lasting and glorious peace for that region.”

Trump also invited Pope Leo XIV to join the new Board of Peace. Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that the Holy See is “assessing what to do.”

Share











