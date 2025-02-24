Trump announces Dan Bongino as new FBI deputy director

Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent, has long been a loyal and outspoken supporter of Trump, and has published multiple books on political campaigns to take down the president.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Former Secret Service Agent Don Bongino has been named deputy director of the FBI by Kash Patel, President Donald Trump announced Sunday evening.

“Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel,” wrote Trump on Truth Social.

Bongino served in the U.S. Secret Service from 1999 to 2011 as a special agent, conducting federal criminal investigations. He left during the Obama administration to run for the U.S. Senate in Maryland and went on to rise to national fame as a popular conservative pundit. He has served as a guest host for the Sean Hannity and Mark Levin radio shows and launched his own podcast, The Dan Bongino Show. In 2020, it was reported that his posts were among the most shared on Facebook.

The Queens native has long been a loyal and outspoken supporter of Trump and has defended him against various political and media takedown campaigns. In 2019, he published his bestselling book Exonerated: The Failed Takedown of President Donald Trump by the Swamp.

He was also among the American voices sounding the alarm about Spygate, the Obama administration’s illegal spying on Trump’s 2016 campaign. Bongino wrote a book on the subject called Spygate: The Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump.

In 2018, Trump quoted Bongino in a tweet, referencing his sharp criticism of former CIA Director John Brennan, in part for spearheading Spygate. Bongino stated that Brennan “has disgraced the entire Intelligence Community” and that “He is the one man who is largely responsible for the destruction of American’s faith in the Intelligence Community and in some people at the top of the FBI.”

Share











